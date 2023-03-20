‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Hope Falls for Thomas, Lope Marriage in Trouble

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) can’t avoid drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage is in trouble again because of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). With Thomas returning to Forrester Creations, he and Hope will be working together, leaving Liam out in the cold.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle I Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Hope Logan and Liam Spencer’s marriage is on the rocks on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful super couple Hope and Liam have faced many challenges. Liam’s waffling toward Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was an issue during their early years. Now, Steffy’s brother Thomas continues to pose a threat to the couple.

Thomas has been a thorn in Lope’s side for the past four years. He resorted to many schemes, including using his son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to break up Hope and Liam. After Thomas’ latest CPS scheme, Liam thought that was the last of Thomas. However, Mr. Spencer was in for a massive shock by his wife’s announcement.

Wait until Liam hears the solution to saving the line. ? Watch today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful here or on @paramountplus: https://t.co/jtJGI2Cbux pic.twitter.com/S5qZ0JzC3l — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 7, 2023

Thomas appears to be on the road to redemption. He’s going to therapy and making amends with his family. With Thomas showing signs of improvement, Steffy decided it was time to rehire him to work on the Hope for the Future line.

Hope was initially uneasy with the idea but realized she needed Thomas’ help. Her decision to rehire Thomas infuriated Liam, who demanded she choose between him or her job. Although Hope loves Liam, she isn’t ready to give up her fashion line. So against her husband’s wishes, she agrees to work with Thomas.

Hope Logan begins falling for Thomas Forrester

Hope has a good heart and gives people second chances. Although Thomas has broken his previous promises, Hope gives him one more chance to redeem himself. Liam can’t understand why his wife wants to spend time with the man who caused them so much heartache.

While Liam and Hope’s loved ones are worried about her being in danger, her behavior shows a different side. According to Soap Ask, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope enjoys her working relationship with Thomas.

Hope doesn’t feel unsafe near Thomas, and the two will grow closer as they work on the new collection. Yet, the more time she spends with Thomas, the more distance grows between her and Liam. Hope will begin reflecting on her relationships with both men.

Liam is her true love and the good guy. But Liam tends to cheat, be unsupportive, and be demanding toward Hope. As for Thomas, although he’s a bad boy, he is loyal and supportive, something Hope needs.

Will ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ push this controversial pair together?

Hope and Thomas are one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s controversial pairs. The show has been tinkering with the couple since 2019. If the show is going to make them a full-fledged couple, now the time’s to do it.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas and Hope prepare to preview the new Hope for the Future line. pic.twitter.com/vvDynrWtWD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 28, 2022

Thomas has been in Hope’s orbit for too long. Despite calls for him to get a new love interest, the writers continue to have him hung up on Hope. The back and forth between he pair needs to end. Either put them together or set them free.

Hope and Thomas becoming a real couple would make for an exciting storyline. Although Hope cheating would be a hug twist, the show doesn’t want to ruin her good girl image. Liam could wald out on Hope or cheat on her, giving her reason to sleep with Thomas.

A broken-hearted Hope could turn to Thomas for comfort. While Thomas has always been in love with Hope, he could surprise her by rejecting her. Hope will be stunned by Thomas’ declaration, but with Liam gone,s he’ll make it her mission to woo Thomas.