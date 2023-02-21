‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Hope Needs to Shed Her Good Girl Image

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is the resident good girl on The Bold and the Beautiful. The young woman is also preaching about morals and honesty. While Hope’s demeanor has garnered a loyal fan base, others believe she needs a character transformation.

Hope Logan is the good girl on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

As the daughter of the iconic Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), one would assume Hope would inherit her mother’s behavior. However, she’s the opposite of her mother. Hope has asserted herself as the show’s good girl.

The young mother has morals that she lives by, although she’s broken a few of her rules. While many of Hope’s loyal fans applaud her attitude, she’s faced criticism. The character often comes across as self-righteous, spoiled, and a pushover.

The Bold and the Beautiful writers want to continue pushing Hope as a good girl who can do no wrong. However, her character is becoming stale, and it might be time for an overhaul.

Hope Logan needs a character transformation

The Bold and the Beautiful is trying too hard to make Hope their main heroine. But unlike Brooke, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), Hope doesn’t have what it takes to be a heroine. One of the reasons fans connect to Brooke and Steffy is because they’re flawed. The women are far from perfect and have made mistakes.

Hope has made many mistakes in her past. She chased after Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) when he was with Steffy. Then who can forget Hope pushing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) into an acid vat and covering up the incident. Yet, the show wants to whitewash her history.

The pure, good girl version of Hope might be popular with some fans. But for other viewers, it’s a nuisance. On a Reddit thread, fans discussed their annoyance with the character.

“Her character is kind of boring. They don’t give her any real strong emotions other than being a sad victim. For a main character, she doesn’t have much going on outside of being duped by men she trusts,” wrote one user.

“I don’t hate her personally myself; it’s just that the writers refuse to write her character any other way than being the victim of Liam’s fooling around with Steffy because Liam can’t keep it in his pants around Steffy,” another commenter replied.

“She’s always crying. Always plays the victim card. Oh, and the moral high horse crap while not taking blame for her own actions make her seem hypocritical. Much like her mother,” another fan wrote.

Will ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ change her character?

The Bold and the Beautiful seems to be set in their ways when it comes to writing for Hope. But it’d be nice to see the character’s change in personality. At one time, Hope was a fun-loving woman who didn’t let anyone push her around. But since she married Liam, she’s changed her attitude.

Hope needs better material than crying over Liam or Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). The storyline with losing custody of Douglas could be an opportunity for Hope to change. Hope could have a breakdown and kidnap Douglas, which would spark some much-needed drama.

Hope and Liam’s marriage will be tested again. Fans usually know when there’s trouble, Liam goes sniffing around Steffy. But this time, it might be interesting to see Hope be the one who cheats. Hope cheating on Liam would be a big shock and open the door for juicy material.