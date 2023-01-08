‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Kim Matula Admits She Was Frustrated With Her Character Hope

Kim Matula is one of the many actors to portray Hope Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful. From 2010 to 2014, Matula played Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) daughter. Although the role earned her fame, Matula admits she got frustrated with her character.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Kim Matula didn’t like Hope Logan with Liam Spencer

Matula made her The Bold and the Beautiful debut as Hope in Jan. 2010. Brooke’s youngest daughter returned all grown up and experiencing the drama that surrounds her famous family. Most of Hope’s angst centered on her love life with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Although Hope dated other men, including Liam’s brother Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), she always pied after the notorious waffler. Liam repeatedly broke Hope’s heart by dumping her for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Yet, she would welcome him with open arms when he crawled back.

Hope’s willingness to take Liam back so easily frustrated fans and Matula. In a recent interview with Soaps.com, she talked about Hope’s romantic saga with Liam. “I love Hope. Because I played her, I have a soft spot for her. But so often, I wanted to shake her and just be like ‘You need to get it together, girl! You’ve got to get it together! Get over this man who treats you like garbage!'”

The character Hope Logan has come under criticism

Hope is The Bold and the Beautiful‘s good girl, opposite her mother. The young woman considers herself moral, yet she isn’t exactly squeaky clean. While Hope has loyal, dedicated fans, most viewers find her boring.

Most of the criticism toward Hope is her lack of personality and always being a pushover for others. Her relatonship with Liam hasn’t done anything to help either. Although Liam is Hope’s true love, and they’re supposed to be an epic couple, there’s no spark there.

Hope had more chemistry with Wyatt, who took her out of her comfort zone. But with Liam, it’s the same drama. The worst part is she’s viewed as a weak person who lets people walk over her.

Hope did show signs of backbone last year shen she defended the right to have Deacon in her life. She also stood up for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) against Liam and Brooke’s accusations. Yet, she’s back to square one again.

Will Kim Matula ever return to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

After she departed from The Bold and the Beautiful in Dec. 2014, Matula briefly returned for guest appearances in 2015 and 2016. Since then, the actor’s been busy with other projects, including the TV shows UnReal and LA to Vegas. Her movie credits include Fighting With My Family and, recently, the Hallmark film Ghost of Christmas Always.

With Matula busy with her other projects, the soap opera recast Hope with Annika Noelle, who took over in Jan. 2018. Although Noelle’s done a fine job of making the role her own, some fans miss Matula as Hope. As for whether Matula would ever return, she’s not closing the door on the idea. “It would depend if the time was right and where I am at in life. It would all depend on the circumstances.”