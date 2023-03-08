‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Would Lawrence Saint-Victor Leave Carter Behind to Become a Writer Full Time?

Lawrence Saint-Victor is a talented actor from The Bold and the Beautiful. Since January 2013, Saint-Victor has portrayed everyone’s favorite hunky lawyer Carter Walton. Aside from his acting duties, Saint-Victor also works behind the scenes on the CBS soap opera.

Lawrence Saint-Victor is an actor and writer on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

For 10 years, Saint-Victor has played unlucky-in-love attorney Carter. The Forrester Creations employee has had relationships with Maya Avant (Karla Mosley), Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Every time Carter thinks he’s found love, it ends in heartache.

Carter has become a fan favorite, and viewers love watching his scenes. He doesn’t get enough screen time like other characters, but he’s vital to the CBS soap opera. Aside from playing Carter, Saint-Victor is also on the show’s writing team.

According to Soap Opera Network, Saint-Victor was promoted to the writing team in October 2021. His new job came under the guidance of executive producer Bradley Bell, who encouraged him to write.

Would Lawrence Saint-Victor trade acting for full-time writing?

Saint-Victor is a busy man on The Bold and the Beautiful set. Between acting and writing, he’s putting his stamp on the soap opera. While Saint-Victor’s writing promotion is a massive deal, many wonder if this means Carter’s screen time will diminish.

In an October 2022 interview on Bold Live, Saint-Victor explained that he loves both acting and writing. As a writer, Saint-Victor gets to write for various characters aside from carter and sees the world from different viewpoints. As an actor, Saint-Victor loves how he gets to show his emotional side.

It seems unlikely Saint-Victor would give up playing Carter to write full-time. Based on current storyline directions, fans will be seeing more of Carter.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ celebrates Carter Walton’s 10th anniversary

It’s been 10 years since Saint-Victor debuted as Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful. The show commemorated the special occasion on the March 1, 2023, episode. Eric Forrester (John McCook) presented him with a card and congratulated him on 10 years at Forrester Creations. The honor moved Carter, and he’s been a good friend to the Forrester family.

Carter’s expertise will be needed with lots of business drama at Forrester Creations. But the attorney is also making time for romance. After being dumped by Quinn, Carter has moved on with Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

After having her heart broken, Katie finally found happiness with Carter. But the pair could be in for drama. Katie is concerned about her ex-husband Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), who is dating Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Katie won’t sit by and let Bill e manipulated, but her interference could spell trouble for her and Carter.

Also, one can forget about Quinn. The writers left the door open for a possible return, and Quinn could show up to reclaim her man from Katie.