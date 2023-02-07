Is Carter Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is a popular character on The Bold and the Beautiful. For the past decade the handsome and lovable attorney has won the audience’s hearts. But could he be departing the soap opera?

The Bold and the Beautiful star Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Lawrence Saint-Victor celebrates his 10th anniversary as Carter Walton on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

On Jan. 31, 2013, Saint-Victor made his debut as Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful. Carter is an attorney and the adopted brother of Marcus Forrester (Texas Battle). His short visit turns permanent as he becomes the Forrester’s resident attorney.

When he’s not busy officiating wedings or help with legal issues, Carter finds time for romance. His first relationship is with Maya Avant (Karla Mosley), but she dumps him for Rick Forrester (Jacob Young). Carter then falls in love with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and becomes engaged, but they break up because of Carter’s affair with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer).

Cheers to 10 years of Carter Walton! ? Please join us in wishing @LSaintVictor a happy anniversary by replying with your favorite Carter moment from the last decade. ⭐️ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XS8Kp2zt8Z — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 31, 2023

Carter and Quinn continue their forbidden affair with Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) blessing since he’s unable to be intimate with Quinn. After their affair is exposed, Quinn dumps Carter to stay with Eric. Carter then moves on with Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) despite still being in love with Quinn.

On Carter and Paris’ wedding day, Quinn interrupts the ceremony to declare her love for Carter. He dumps Paris and reunites with Quinn, however, Quarter’s reunion doesn’t end happily. Quinn later breaks up with Carter and flees town, both taking place offscreen.

Is Carter Walton leaving the soap opera?

Like many of The Bold and the Beautiful characters, Carter isn’t featured regularly. The show focuses more on the Logans and Forresters, which means people like Carter don’t get much attention. The lack of screentime for Carter has fans speculating about his status with the soap opera.

But fans have no need to worry. According to SoapAsk, Carter is still part of the main cast and isn’t going anywhere. So viewers can expect to see more of the handsome lawyer.

Lawrence Saint-Victor is pulling double duty on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Saint-Victor is a busy man on set of the CBS soap opera. Aside from playing Carter, he’s also part of The Bold and the Beautiful writing team. Saint-Victor was promoted to writer in Oct. 2021 after writing his first script earlier that year.

His expertise will come in handy on the writing staff. Since he show’s been criticized for is lack of creativity, maybe Saint-Victor can light a spark.

I had so much FUN writing today’s episode of #boldandthebeautiful Getting to write these fun family dynamics and helping introduce a new character was such a joy!! #writerslife pic.twitter.com/s0Z7Ixcwli — Lawrence SaintVictor (@LSaintVictor) August 2, 2021

Aside from writing, Saint-Victor is heating up the screen as Carter’s found a new love interest. After Quinn leaves, Carter wastes no time in moving on with Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Carter and Katie are already dealing with drama as she worries about Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) relationship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

With Saint-Victor pulling double duty, fans can expect more of his fantastic work onscreen and behind-the-scenes.