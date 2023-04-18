‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: There’s No Way Sheila’s Really Dead

While Sheila Carter’s life has hung in the balance during the last few weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful, there’s likely no chance that show writers are ready to kill this character off the show for good. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has been an infamous character for decades now on B&B.

Here’s a look at Sheila’s most recent storyline, walking a delicate balance between life and death.

On ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ Sheila takes a nasty tumble after a fight with Bill Spencer

Sheila’s not going down without a fight! ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/CvFFxKWd2J — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 26, 2023

Sheila Carter has led a reign of terror for decades on both B&B and The Young and the Restless. The supervillain just can’t seem to learn how to play nice.

As of late, Sheila has been in a brand new predicament. While Sheila has seemingly been looking to walk along the straight and narrow path, her enemies and victims aren’t ready to let her escape her past quite yet.

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

In an unusual matchup, Ridge Forrester and Bill Spencer have come together in recent months to take Sheila down once and for all.

However, as there always is on B&B, there’s a catch. Over the last several months, Bill has been wooing Sheila. However, in reality, this lovey-dovey scheme has all been an act on Bill’s part in the hope that Sheila will open up and confess to her past crimes.

Unfortunately for Bill, Sheila’s not so keen on his advances. While Sheila’s been living it up in the Spencer mansion with Bill, she’s also been sneaking off to hook up with her lover, Deacon Sharpe. Deacon and Sheila realize that Bill’s up to something after Bill’s agreement to tie the knot with Sheila without signing a prenup first.

According to Soaps, Bill and Sheila get into a heated argument at the mansion, ultimately leading to Sheila falling off a second-story balcony.

Sheila Carter won’t go down without a fight

While most people wouldn’t be able to get up and run after a fall from a second-story balcony, most people aren’t Sheila Carter. Sadly for Sheila, escaping the scene of the crime didn’t help her this time. After fleeing from the Spencer mansion, Bill finds Sheila in an alley and shares some choice words.

Sheila tells Bill, “I thought you loved me.” Bill cruelly responds, “You thought wrong. It would take one sick, twisted loser to love someone like you.”

Shortly after Bill’s confession and his taunting that Sheila will soon be finding herself in a jail cell, Sheila has a heart attack.

Will Sheila’s biological son save her life?

Much to Bill’s dismay, Sheila is rushed to the hospital by law enforcement and the paramedics after their exchange.

Once at the hospital, Dr. Li Finnegan is the attending physician who is supposed to treat Sheila. However, Li has other plans for Sheila. While Li is ready to watch Sheila die in her hospital bed, Li’s son, Dr. Johnathan “Finn” Finnegan, enters the room. Now, this is where Li’s plan goes awry.

According to Fandom, Dr. Finn is the son of both Sheila Carter and Dr. Li Finnegan. While Sheila is his biological mother, Li is his legal adoptive mother, who has raised him from birth. Despite orders from his mother, Dr. Li, not to resuscitate the patient, Dr. Finn can’t watch Sheila die and begins the process of using a defibrillator on her heart and takes Sheila into surgery.

While Sheila has her son to thank for saving her life, she’s not out of the woods quite yet. With her history, she’s likely planning to escape the hospital to avoid prison for her past crimes. Sheila’s no stranger to evading the law as she’s been successful in staying hidden before. However, her current health conditions will likely make this Houdini act harder to pull off.

A little help from her old pal Deacon may be just what Sheila Carter needs to make a hasty exit out of Los Angeles.