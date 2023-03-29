‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Li Finnegan Kills Sheila Carter

Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) is a famous character from The Bold and the Beautiful. The adored doctor is a devoted and protective mother to her adopted son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). However, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has tried to come between mother and son. But Sheila’s days of creating drama for the Finnegans might be over.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Naomi Matsuda I Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

What caused Li Finnegan and Sheila Carter’s feud on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Sheila’s return to The Bold and the Beautiful in August 2021 set up her feud with Li. Li and her husband Jack Finnegan (Ted King) were celebrating Finn and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wedding until Sheila crashed the festivities. Sheila proudly made her grand entrance, revealing she was Finn’s birth mother.

At first, everyone believed Sheila was lying until Jack confirmed the information was true. Li was later heartbroken to learn Finn was conceived during Jack and Sheila’s affair. Li tried to forgive her husband, but the couple eventually separated.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sheila becomes upset when Li rebuffs her notion of being a mother to Finn. pic.twitter.com/pG8KLIuLMS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 7, 2022

Her heartache continued when Finn was declared dead after being shot by Sheila. Luckily for Finn, the paramedics rushed him to Li’s hospital. Like any mother, Li wasn’t ready to give up on her son. She snuck Finn out of the hospital and cared for him at home.

However, Li’s secret was exposed when Sheila escaped from prison and came to her house. When Li secretly tried to call the police, Sheila attacked her. A car chase resulted in Li crashing into the water and being presumed dead. Sheila took over caring for Finn, but Li survived, and with Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) help rescued Finn.

Li Finnegan gains an advantage in her feud with Sheila Carter

Li and Sheila’s bitter feud about who is Finn’s mother is ongoing. Finn made it clear to Sheila that Li will always be his mother, not her. But that hasn’t stopped Sheila from holding onto hope she’ll be back in Finn’s life. Unfortunately, Sheila won’t get her wish.

Sheila’s reign of terror will be ending soon thanks to the Finnegans. This week Sheila gets into scuffle with Bill after learning of his plan with the FBI. During their fight, Sheila falls off the balcony.

Sheila’s life hangs in the balance as she’s rushed to the hospital, where a certain doctor treats her. According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Li gains an advantage over Sheila. Li holds Sheila’s life in her hands as she lingers toward death.

Although Li took an oath to save people, Sheila is one patient she might let slip away. Li wants to protect her family from Sheila and will do anything, even if it means killing her.

The fallout from her decision on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Things aren’t boding well for Sheila as her impending exit might be near. Having Li kill Sheila would be a huge twist and create compelling drama. Although Li feels like she did the right thing in protecting her family, she’ll feel guilty.

Li Appreciation Post ? Reply with a ? if you were shocked by yesterday's episode of #BoldandBeautiful! Keep tuning in to see what happens next… pic.twitter.com/1bdblPe4ur — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 22, 2022

Finn will be stunned when he learns of Li’s role in Sheila’s death. But he’ll protect his mom as she protected him. Finn promises to keep her secret, but it’ll be hard when they’re haunted by visions of Sheila.

More trouble will ensue if someone learns of the duo’s secret and threatens to turn Li in. With her family, career, and freedom at stake, Li will need the support of everyone, including Jack as she faces the consequences of her actions.