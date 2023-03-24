‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Mar. 27 – 31: Operation Take Down Sheila Turns Dangerous

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Mar. 27 through 31 reveal a suspenseful week. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) plan threatens to blow up. Here’s a glimpse at what’s ahead for the coming week.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown I Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Sheila Carter become suspicious

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is living the good life. She’s free from jail and enjoying fine luxuries because of her beau Bill. Now that Bill’s proposed, Sheila is ready to welcome her status as the next Mrs. Spencer. However, Sheila is unaware that her future husband is keeping secrets.

Bill is working with Ridge and the FBI to take down Sheila. The Spencer Publications CEO has done a good job covering up his betrayal. But his plan might be exposed.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Sheila becomes suspicious of Bill. His weird behavior is raising eyebrows, and Sheila believes he knows about her and Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) affair. But Sheila’s fury will increase if she discovers her fiancé is plotting to send her to prison.

Things are about to get REAL interesting REAL fast! Are you ready for it? ?? #BoldandBeautiful will be back with all-new episodes Monday on @CBS! Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/T5Xmlrb7zc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 16, 2023

Ridge Forrester plays hero

Bill and Ridge are longtime rivals, but they’ve teamed up for a good cause. The men want to remove Sheila from their lives. Although they had a chance to send Sheila to prison, they believe their plan with the FBI will incarcerate Sheila for bigger crimes.

While Bill continues playing Romeo to Sheila, Ridge is keeping a watchful eye via the surveillance cameras. According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Ridge will jump into action to protect Bill. Perhaps Ridge overhears Sheila scheming to kill her new husband and take his money. Or he might realize Sheila is onto their plan and warn Bill of impending danger.

Whatever the case, Bill might want to show gratitude toward Ridge for saving his life.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Brooke Logan gives love advice

After three decades of drama in the romance department, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is enjoying the single life. But when a family member needs her love advice, Brooke is happy to help. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Katie Logan (Heather Tom) seeks Brooke’s advice.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie and Brooke spend sister time together. pic.twitter.com/sqXmH2p3uE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 28, 2021

Katie is currently in a relationship with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Things are moving fast between the duo, which scares Katie. Given her past heartache with Bill, it’s understandable why Katie will have doubts.

Katie needs reassurance about Carter, and Brooke is the one who can give it. Will Brooke convince Katie to give Carter a chance? Or will Katie’s doubts increase after her take with Brooke?