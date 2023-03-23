‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Katie Has Doubts About Relationship With Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful heroine Katie Logan (Heather Tom), has a history of romantic heartache. Most of Katie’s heartbreak is because of her ex-husband Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Katie’s finally moving on, but will her fears affect her new romance?

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Lawrence Saint-Victor and Heather Tom I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Katie Logan is dating Carter Walton on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Bill is considered the love of Katie’s life. While they were once one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s super couples, those days are gone. Bill’s infidelity, including his affair with her sister Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), caused trust issues for Katie. Despite his pleas for reconciliation, Katie rejected her ex-husband.

After some time of enjoying singlehood, Katie’s moved on with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Like Katie, Carter has experienced many heartaches in the romance department. His latest heartbreak came when Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) dumped him, then left town.

Carter wasted no time moving on with Katie, who is captivated by the hunky lawyer. Yet, as their romance grows, Katie’s fears threaten the relationship.

Something is definitely beginning to spark between Katie and Carter! ? Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/Nmx7jBXbHQ pic.twitter.com/ju6zf9vLnB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 21, 2022

Katie Logan seeks relationship advice

Everything is going smoothly for Katie and Carter. He’s the perfect gentleman and everything a woman wants in a romantic partner. However, that doesn’t stop her from having doubts.

Katie’s been down this road before, she finds the man of her dreams, but the fairy doesn’t end happily. It’s understandable why she’s cautious with Carter. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Katie seeks advice about her love life. What better person to turn to than her sister Brooke?

Brooke’s had her share of relationships and will offer Katie guidance about Carter. Could Brooke convince Katie to follow her heart and give Carter a chance? Or will Brooke advise Katie about moving too quickly with Carter?

Is the couple headed for a breakup on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Like many of The Bold and the Beautiful couples, Katie and Carter will face drama. Katie’s insecurities will be an issue as she contemplates whether she can trust Carter. But her ex-husband Bill will also cause trouble.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill tells Katie he will accept any consequence from his actions, except losing Katie and their family. pic.twitter.com/uNQzvU5gKj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 21, 2020

Katie was furious when Bill began dating Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Despiter her efforts to reach through to him, Bill’s adamant about staying with Sheila. However, unbeknownst to Katie and everyone else, Bill’s working with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and the FBI to bust Sheila.

When Bill’s plan is revealed and Sheila is behind bars, he’ll be labeled a hero. Katie will be proud of her ex-husband for risking his life to capture Sheila. The ordeal will bring the exes closer, which means trouble for Carter.

Katie loves Carter and doesn’t want to put him through more heartache, however, she can’t ignore her feelings for Bill.