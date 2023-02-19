‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: What Is Tracy Melchior up to Now?

Tracy Melchior is a famous cast member from The Bold and the Beautiful. The actor is best known for portraying Kristen Forrester from 2001 to 2017. Here’s a look at what Melchior’s been up to since her last soap opera appearance.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Tracy Melchior I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

What is ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Tracy Melchior up to now?

Melchior is well-known in the soap opera world. Her soap opera journey began in 1996 when she briefly played Veronica Landers on The Young and the Restless. She went on to play villain Tess Martin on Sunset Beach and had a short run as Kelly Cramer on One Life to Live in 2003. But her 16-year run as Kristen on The Bold and the Beautiful is synonymous with fans.

During her time away from the CBS soap opera, Melchior has been busy acting, writing, producing, and directing. Her other credits include the TV show Criminal Minds and Games People Play and the film Do You Believe? According to the actor’s official website, she’s currently producing a police documentary.

In 2005, Melchior released her memoir Breaking the Perfect 10. The actor has been married to her husband, police officer Rob Melchior since 1999, and they have two sons.

Tracy Melchior is famous for playing Kristen Forrester

Melchior made her The Bold and the Beautiful debut as Kristien in 2001. Teri Ann Linn previously played the role from 1987 to 1994. After a seven-year absence, the producer brought Kristen back.

When Kristen returns to Los Angeles, she meets up with her ex-husband Clarke Garrison (Daniel mcVicar). But fashion designer Antonio “Tony” Dominguez (Paulo Benedeti) wins her heart. Kristen and Tony face their first challenge as a couple when he’s diagnosed as being HIV positive.

Despite the Forresters’ attempts to break them up and Tony pushing her away, Kristen stays by his side. The couple marries and honeymoons in Africa, where they meet Zende (Delon de Metz). Zende is an orphan who lost his parents and a brother at an early age. Kristen and Tony are moved by Zende’s story and adopt him.

In later years, Kristen and Tony move to Miami but return to California for family events. The couple’s last appearance came in 2017 for Zende’s wedding to Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards).

Will her character ever return to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

It’s been five years since Melchior’s last appearance as Kristen. Like many characters, there’s the question on when and if she’ll return to The Bold and the Beautiful. The show could use a dose of nostalgia by bringing back former characters, including Kristen.

Kristen could return to help Zende with his fashion career and personal life. Zende is back together with Paris Buckingham (Diamond White), and although Kristen wants to be supportive, she might have concerns about her son’s relationship.

Kristen could also interfere in her father’s relationship. According to Soap Opera Digest, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that someone could cause tension for Eric Forrester (John McCook and Donna Logan’s (Jennifer Gareis) relationship. Kristen has always supported her dad’s decisions; however, she might question his reunion with Donna.