‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Will Thomas Ever Really be Redeemed?

Almost every soap opera has a resident “bad boy.” On The Bold and the Beautiful, Thomas Forrester is just that.

As the son of Ridge and Taylor, Thomas has always been known as a troublemaker. He has had several storylines in which he got himself into unfavorable situations. Now, fans are left wondering — will Thomas ever really be redeemed?

Thomas has been a villain on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Matthew Atkinson in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

Portrayed by actor Matthew Atkinson since 2019, Thomas is one of the most reckless characters on The Bold and the Beautiful, according to Soap Hub. He has committed several crimes, such as drinking an entire bottle of vodka while still underage.

He has also done some frightening things, such as blowing up Rick Forrester’s car and attempting to burn down his home. Thomas has told many lies to different people and even sent fake texts to Brooke’s dad, letting him think they had slept together.

As if that weren’t enough, Thomas has been seen punching his own father right in the face. He has tried desperately to get full control of Forrester Creations. He is known as a chaotic, scheming person who rationalizes his actions with an “ends justify the means” outlook.

The List reports that others know they must watch out if they don’t want to fall victim to Thomas’s antics. Everyone is well aware that he is capable of some pretty unbelievable behavior since he can be reckless when it comes to getting what he wants.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans have wanted Thomas to have a love interest for years

There is one way in which The Bold and the Beautiful fans are rooting for Thomas. They have hoped for years to see him have a love interest since he hasn’t had a serious relationship in quite a while despite two marriages. While it seems that most characters on the show always seem to be involved in one romantic situation after another — sometimes even multiple situations at a time — Thomas is the exception.

Fans are also hoping that Thomas will have a more prominent role in his son Douglas’ life. According to Soaps, Atkinson himself has voiced his own opinion on the subject, saying that Thomas “knows he’s made mistakes. He knows he had an unhealthy obsession with Hope, which bled into his relationship with his son. Plus, his brain bleed made him downright unstable as he started listening to that Hope doll. But he’s made it past that and has been improving himself.”

Will Thomas ever really be redeemed?

Even though it seems that Thomas is trying to change, many are wondering if Thomas can ever really be redeemed. Fans took to social media to say what they were thinking, with one person posting, “When does the show finally rehabilitate Thomas? The character has been sacrificed for four years for lope. Why must he only be used as angst for them?” and another replying that “They’d have no story otherwise.”

It appears the show has decided that Thomas will always be a somewhat controversial character. According to Soaps In Depth, Atkinson says, “I think that Thomas is sort of an anti-hero. He’s a guy who still has goodness in his heart and really, really struggles. I don’t think he’s all that bad.”

While Thomas has been trying extremely hard to redeem himself, he just may never be able to shake that bad-boy persona.