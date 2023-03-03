‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Mar. 6 – 10: Thomas’ Road to Redemption Begins

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Mar. 6 through 10 reveal a week of shocking decisions. Forrester Creations undergoes a significant shakeup while Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is in panic mode. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers suggest Thomas Forrester returns to work

Everyone’s favorite bad boy Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), might be getting a second chance. He lost everything in the fallout of his CPS scheme, but Thomas is finally turning over a new leaf. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is so proud of her brother that she makes a huge decision.

According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Steffy rehires Thomas at Forrester Creations. Steffy’s decision comes as Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) fashion line falters. Thomas is an excellent fashion designer and can help turn the Hope for the Future line around.

The fashion show is just getting started! ?Tune in tomorrow to see the Hope for the Future showstopper! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XpYXID6H98 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 2, 2022

However, Hope won’t be thrilled with the idea. Steffy will convince Hope rehiring Thomas is for the best to save the fashion line. Hope might play ball when working with Thomas; however, she and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be suspicious of his actions.

Thomas Forrester’s apology tour starts

Thomas promised Steffy he’s seeing a therapist and wanted to become a better man. Losing his son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) might have been the wake-up call he needed. Things are looking up for Thomas now that he’s reconnected with Steffy and has his job back. But there’s more he needs to do.

According to Soap Dirt, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas apologizes to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Thomas has done a lot of horrible things to Brooke and her family. His latest scheme framing her for the CPS call ended her marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

While Thomas will seem sincere in his remorse, Brooke will be skeptical. She might not be ready to forgive her stepson, and Thomas must prove he wants to change. Maybe Thomas’ mother, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), can help bridge the gap between him and Brooke.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers hint that Bill Spencer surprises Sheila Carter

Sheila is always full of surprises. Her romance with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and escaping prison again have stunned everyone. But now it’s time for her to be left in shock.

Today on B&B, Sheila keeps a secret from Bill. Watch today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful here or on @paramountplus: https://t.co/jtJGI2Cbux pic.twitter.com/OfjugOMg8I — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 22, 2023

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Bill’s actions take Sheila by surprise. Bill’s idea might have something to do with attending the reopening of II Giardino. The party will put Sheila near her ex-lover Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

Unbeknownst to Bill, Sheila’s been sneaking around with Deacon behind his back. Although Sheila was adamant she and Deacon were over, her feelings will be tested at the reopening of his restaurant. There’s bound to be some chaos at the party, and Bill might have one more surprise up his sleeve.