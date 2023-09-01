Fans will be reunited with this beloved actor in season 4 of ‘The Boys’, which is poised to be its wildest season yet.

The Boys has been known to push boundaries as far as they can go during its successful three-season run. And according to this returning cast member, season 4 may turn out to be the most outrageous season yet.

‘The Boys’ may get more outrageous in season 4 according to a returning cast member

The Boys will see many of its original cast returning for the fourth installment of the series. Simon Pegg, who made a very brief appearance in season 3, will also be coming back to reprise his role as Hugh Campbell. The actor had fairly decent screen time earlier in the series playing Hughie’s father.

His role diminished over time, with the show diverting focus to a roster of newer characters. But Pegg should be featured more prominently in the upcoming season, which the star shared would more than live up to The Boys’ reputation.

“You know how crazy The Boys is! It’s going to get crazier. I had so much fun on that show and it was great to go back and play Hugh Sr.,” Pegg told Collider.

For all of its absurdity, Pegg seemed pretty confident that the show would continue to please its fans. And according to Pegg himself, he’ll be sticking around the season for quite a while.

“It’s going to be great and you’re going to love it. I’m in about four episodes and it was a joy to be back. It’s a great crew and that show is sick as f***,” he said.

Showrunner Eric Kripke felt Simon Pegg joined ‘The Boys’ to pay a debt

Pegg has been connected with The Boys long before it was a hit show on Amazon Prime. The series started off as a comic written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson. Robertson used Pegg’s likeness to draw the comics’ version of Hughie Campbell, who’s played by Jack Quaid on the show. Eric Kripke asserted that Robertson was already friends with Pegg, which was most likely why he used Peggs’ looks for inspiration.

“[Pegg is] friendly with Darick Robertson, who drew Hughie to look exactly like Simon Pegg,” Kripke once told Insider. “I think that’s how they got to know each other. So he’s always been very aware of The Boys.”

Pegg was the one who actually inspired Kripke to create Hughie’s dad on The Boys show, who doesn’t exist in the comics.

“Obviously, he would get the question a lot, if he would play Hughie in an adaptation of The Boys,” Kripke explained. “And throughout the years, he would say it would be great. Then I found some interviews where he’d say he’s aging out of it, but he thinks he should play Hughie’s dad. That’s where I got the idea.”

Pegg was more than excited to portray Hughie’s father when Kripke offered him the part. The former Supernatural writer felt Pegg made the decision to please his fans.

“He was traveling the world doing press for Mission: Impossible — Fallout, so he was busy,” Kripke said. “But he took time out of his schedule to play this role. I think he did it for no other reason than to pay a debt he felt he owed to the book and fans of the book. It shows how much he cares about genre fans that he’s willing to do that.”

Simon Pegg didn’t believe 1 new season 4 character was alive in the show

The Boys season promises to explore more of the Campbell family. Entertainment Weekly reported that Rosemarie Dewitt will be making her debut in the series playing Hughie’s mom. As far back as season 1, however, Pegg figured Mrs. Campbell wasn’t around because she wasn’t alive.

“No, she passed away, so it’s just Hughie and Dad, and they have a very sweet relationship. That picture that you saw of us, the family shot, is very much prior to A-Train doing what he does. They have a very sweet little… you know they are just father and son, and he’s still got his toys in his bedroom, and they live together, and Dad dotes on him,” Pegg once told Screen Rant.

The Shaun of the Dead star has already shot scenes with Dewitt. He shared that it was a joy having her on board the show.

“I love Jack [Quaid] and it was great to work with Rose DeWitt, who plays Hughie’s mom, who’s also come back,” he said.