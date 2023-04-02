The Braxton Family Remembers Traci on Her Second Birthday Since Her Death

It’s been a year since the shocking death of Braxton Family Values star, Traci Braxton. The second-eldest Braxton sister died in March 2022 after a year-long private battle with esophageal cancer. Fans were stunned to learn of her secret illness. Now, on her second birthday since her passing, her famous family members are paying tribute to her on social media.

Mama Evelyn Braxton remembers Traci Braxton as her beloved snowflake

When Traci died, the family released a statement, noting that as she took her last breaths, snow fell outside. They lovingly referred to her as a snowflake, which was Traci’s favorite weather condition. In an Instagram post on what would have been Traci’s 52 birthday on April 2, her mother, Evelyn remembered her vivacious daughter.

“On the day of your birth, the Earth was graced with an incredible gift. Though your time on this planet may have ended, you will forever reside in my heart. Your essence will always be a part of me, dear @therealtracibraxton. Happy heavenly birthday, my precious snowflake. I love you always,” she penned.

In a separate note, she shared a throwback clip from the WeTV reality series, where Traci shares her appreciation for each of her sisters. She captioned the post in part: “On this special day, I’m reflecting on the love that my daughter Traci had for her sisters. Through thick and thin, they shared an unbreakable bond that was evident in everything they did. In this video clip, Traci’s words ring true, reminding us all of the importance of family and the enduring power of love.”

Towanda Braxton remembers Traci as the funniest sister

Fans adored Traci for her humor and wit, and her sister Towanda was no different. She shared a series of videos and photos of Traci being silly, captioning the post: “Happy Birthday my Traci. I love you and I miss your physical presence. I know you are certainly cracking everyone up in heaven and across the universe. I love you!! #tracibraxton.”

Towanda recently opened up about why she shaved her head bald, and revealed it was in solidarity for Traci as she battled cancer. She opted to keep her shaved head even after Traci’s death because Traci loved the look on her so much.

“When I cut my hair, and I was going back and forth to see Traci. Traci saw my hair, and she said, ‘Umba, you look so beautiful with your hair like that.’ And she would rub my head, and she’s say, ‘You look so beautiful. I love your hair like that.’ So, for Traci, I just had to keep it. Because Traci said that I looked beautiful. So, I kept it for my Traci,” she said in an Instagram video.

Traci Braxton’s husband remembers his loving wife

The Saints & Sinners star was married to her husband, Kevin, for 26 years. They share one son, Kevin Jr. Though his relationship with her family members has been estranged at times, their marriage survived it all.

On her birthday, he captioned multiple photos throughout their years together: “Happy HEAVENLY Birthday I know you are getting it in like we always did!! Love you and truly miss u #wifey.”

At the time of this post, Toni and Trina hadn’t yet commented. Tamar shared a promotional photo for a rooftop concert she’s having, which she says is a tribute to Traci.