‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ Reportedly Finished Filming

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Challenge: All Stars 4, including elimination matchups and the winner.]

The Challenge: All Stars 4 has seemingly concluded filming after six weeks in South Africa. Hosted by long-standing presenter T.J. Lavin, the theme doesn’t force the cast to couple up or compete in teams. Instead, the players alternate between solo, duos, or groups for every daily challenge.

This season reportedly features a variation of the star twist, which required the competitors to earn one by winning an elimination for entry to T.J.’s final. However, in All Stars 3, only six stars are distributed following the first challenge. According to the spoiler account PinkRose, if a player earns a star after winning one, they can steal from someone else and gift it to another competitor of the same gender. Similar to season 1, only one person will walk away as the champion.

‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ cast

Kefla Hare – ‘Road Rules: Down Under’

1 season, 1 win

Last appeared in Real World vs. Road Rules (2nd season, 1999)

Flora Alekseyeun – ‘The Real World: Miami’

1 season

Last appeared in Battle of the Seasons (2002)

Adam Larson – ‘Road Rules: The Quest’

3 seasons, 1 win

Last appeared in The Gauntlet 2 (2005)

Rachel Robinson – ‘Road Rules: Campus Crawl’

7 seasons, 3 finals, 2 wins

Last appeared in Battle of the Exes (2012)

Tyrie Ballard – ‘The Real World: Denver’

6 seasons

Last appeared in Rivals 2 (2013)

Jay Gotti – ‘The Real World: Ex-Plosion’

1 season

Last appeared in Battle of the Exes 2 (2015)

-made it to the finals but infamously quit when he couldn’t consume glasses filled with liquid fish eggs

Averey Tressler – ‘The Real World: Portland’

2 seasons

Last appeared in Rivals 3 (2016)

Tony Raines – ‘The Real World: Skeletons’

6 seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in Final Reckoning (2018)

Cara Maria Sorbello – ‘Fresh Meat 2’

14 seasons, 7 finals, 2 wins

Last appeared in War of the Worlds 2 (2019)

Leroy Garrett – ‘The Real World: Las Vegas 2’

12 seasons, 5 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

Nicole Zanatta – ‘The Real World: Skeletons’

3 seasons, 2 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

-medically disqualified in her past two seasons due to injuries

Kam Williams – ‘Are You The One? 5’

5 seasons, 3 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

Ace Amerson – ‘The Real World: Paris’

Four seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 1 (2021)

Steve Meinke – ‘Road Rules: The Quest’

1 season

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Ayanna Mackins – ‘Road Rules: Semester of the Sea’

4 seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Derek Chavez – ‘The Real World: Cancun’

3 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Jasmine Reynaud – ‘The Real World: Cancun’

5 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Ryan Kehoe – ‘The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2’

5 seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Janelle Casanave – ‘The Real World: Key West’

3 seasons, 2 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Tina Barta – ‘Road Rules: South Pacific’

5 seasons, 2 finals

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Syrus Yarbough – ‘The Real World: Boston’

7 seasons, 2 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Brad Fiorenza – ‘The Real World: San Diego’

10 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

-finished runner-up

Veronica Portillo – ‘Road Rules: Semester at Sea’

12 seasons, 1 final, 3 wins

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Laurel Stucky – ‘Fresh Meat 2’

7 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in Ride or Dies (2022)

Who won ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4?’

Toward the beginning of the competition, Janelle quit, reportedly due to her alleged tense and politically charged argument with Ayanna.

However, the spoiler doesn’t believe the season will include the exchange. Additionally, Tony exited the house early into the game, allegedly for personal reasons.

Therefore, Syrus entered the game as Tony’s replacement. Throughout the season, Steve eliminated Tyrie, Kefla eliminated Syrus, Rachel eliminated Ayanna, Cara Maria eliminated Rachel, Leroy eliminated Brandon, Steve eliminated Kefla, Nicole eliminated Jasmine, Adam eliminated Brad, Kam eliminated Tina, and Cara Maria eliminated Kam. Additionally, Adam, Jay, Ryan, Averey, and Flora didn’t make it to the finals.

The remaining eight contestants featured Ace, Steve, Derek, Leroy, Veronica, Laurel, Nicole, and Cara Mara. Laurel was declared the winner of The Challenge: All Stars 4.