‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’ Spoilers: Close Allies Have Reportedly Turned on Each Other

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast and eliminations.]

Engaged couple Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett previously worked with Cara Maria Sorbello the last time they competed together in The Challenge 2019’s War of the Worlds 2. They have since returned for spinoff All Stars 4 and reportedly turned on each other.

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett reportedly turned on Cara Maria Sorbello in ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’

According to the spoiler account PinkRose on Vevmo, The Challenge: All Stars 4 has begun filming with a new OG-filled cast. Within the first couple of weeks, drama has already allegedly started in the house, notably between former allies Leroy Garrett/Kam Williams and Cara Maria Sorbello.

It’s reported that the engaged couple turned on the two-time champ and aren’t working together in the house. In War of the Worlds 2, the couple, who reunited during the season, teamed with Cara Maria and her boyfriend Paulie Sorbello as they controlled Team USA.

Kam and Leroy have DTR, defined the relationship, but now they are DTW, down to WIN!



The Challenge premieres, THIS WEDNESDAY at 8/7c! But first, don't miss the launch special TONIGHT at 8/7c on @mtv! #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/XiC1STefdh — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 7, 2020

The allies systematically got rid of those who weren’t working with them, including their own teammates, such as Wes Bergmann, Laurel Stucky, and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and the group made it to the finals.

However, Kam and Leroy didn’t survive the mid-final purge. Cara Maria went on to place runner-up and hasn’t returned since the 2019 season. She and the engaged couple have remained on good terms, and it’s believed they continued to work together in All Stars 4 until something allegedly ruined their working relationship.

Tony Raines and Rachel Robinson are reportedly already out of ‘The Challenge: All Stars 4’

It’s reported that Tony Raines was disqualified, presumably leading to Extreme Challenge winner and alternate Syrus Yarbough joining the cast. However, he went home shortly later. Additionally, Ayanna and two-time champ Rachel Robinson are also allegedly out of the competition. Here are the players still competing:

In honor of #NationalCheeseDay, we're throwing it back to the birth of Tony Time ? pic.twitter.com/3ysAUSTy3q — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 4, 2019

Kefla Hare – ‘Road Rules: Down Under’

1 season, 1 win

Last appeared in Real World vs. Road Rules (2nd season, 1999)

Flora Alekseyeun – ‘The Real World: Miami’

1 season

Last appeared in Battle of the Seasons (2002)

Adam Larson – ‘Road Rules: The Quest’

3 seasons, 1 win

Last appeared in The Gauntlet 2 (2005)

Jay Gotti – ‘The Real World: Ex-Plosion’

1 season

Last appeared in Battle of the Exes 2 (2015)

-made it to the finals but infamously quit when he couldn’t consume glasses filled with liquid fish eggs

Averey Tressler – ‘The Real World: Portland’

2 seasons

Last appeared in Rivals 3 (2016)

Cara Maria Sorbello – ‘Fresh Meat 2’

14 seasons, 7 finals, 2 wins

Last appeared in War of the Worlds 2 (2019)

Leroy Garrett – ‘The Real World: Las Vegas 2’

12 seasons, 5 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

Nicole Zanatta – ‘The Real World: Skeletons’

3 seasons, 2 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

-medically disqualified in her past two seasons due to injuries

Kam Williams – ‘Are You The One? 5’

5 seasons, 3 finals

Last appeared in Double Agents (2020)

Challenge Vets Nicole and Devin put themselves to the test when they stepped up to compete in the Boston Spartan Race a few weeks ago. ?



Stop by The Challenge booth at the Los Angeles Spartan December 7-8, you may even meet a few special guests! #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/YCi7oNRp0w — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 2, 2019

Ace Amerson – ‘The Real World: Paris’

Four seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 1 (2021)

Steve Meinke – ‘Road Rules: The Quest’

1 season

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Derek Chavez – ‘The Real World: Cancun’

3 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Jasmine Reynaud – ‘The Real World: Cancun’

5 seasons

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Ryan Kehoe – ‘The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2’

5 seasons, 1 final

Last appeared in All Stars 2 (2021)

Tina Barta – ‘Road Rules: South Pacific’

5 seasons, 2 finals

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Brad Fiorenza – ‘The Real World: San Diego’

10 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

-finished runner-up

Veronica Portillo – ‘Road Rules: Semester at Sea’

12 seasons, 1 final, 3 wins

Last appeared in All Stars 3 (2022)

Laurel Stucky – ‘Fresh Meat 2’

7 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win

Last appeared in Ride or Dies (2022)