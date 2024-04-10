'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 4 is here, and spoilers indicate who wins the big bucks. Here's what to know about who wins the season.

MTV’s The Challenge remains one of the most popular reality TV competition series that is still on the air. Fans love watching fan-favorite cast members return to compete for the big bucks. Now, well-known challengers from the flagship series are competing on The Challenge: All Stars Season 4. Here are spoilers regarding who wins the latest season.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 spoilers ahead regarding who wins the season.]

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 4 spoilers: Who wins the season?

Cast members during a challenge in ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 4 | Jonne Roriz/Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 is here, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite competitors return for a chance at $250,000.

This season, the male cast members include Ace Amerson, Adam Larson, Brad Fiorenza, Brandon Nelson, Derek Chavez, Jay Mitchell, Kefla Hare, Leroy Garrett, Ryan Kehoe, Steve Meinke, Syrus Yarbrough, Tony Raines, and Tyrie Ballard-Brown. The women in the cast include Averey Tressler, Ayanna Mackins, Cara Maria Sorbello, Flora Alekseyeun, Janelle Casanave, Jasmine Reynaud, Kam Williams, Laurel Stucky, Nicole Zanatta, Rachel Robinson, Tina Barta, and Veronica Portillo.

So, who takes home the big prize money? According to spoilers posted to Reddit, Laurel wins first place. The final four women are Laurel, Cara Maria, Nicole, and Veronica. The final four men are Ace, Derek, Leroy, and Steve.

Laurel winning the competition shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of The Challenge. She boasts 20 daily challenge wins in her career on the series, plus she has an elimination record of 10 wins and three losses, and she won one previous final.

Host T.J. Lavin explains how the game works in episode 1

The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 cast is introduced in episode 1, and T.J. Lavin also returned to host. T.J. is familiar with all of the players in All Stars, as he hosts MTV’s The Challenge.

The first episode of season 4 shows Lavin explaining the game to the cast. “Let me tell you something. No matter the reason that you’re here, whatever you do, cross that finish line of the final first, because this is an individual game. First person to cross the finish line will win a quarter-million dollars. For anyone else who makes the final and crosses the finish line, you’ll be splitting $50,000.”

The spoilers from PinkRose note additional details regarding how the game is played. Each competitor must earn a star to move forward into the final. However, there are a limited number of stars, so cast members must steal stars from each other as they continue through the game. Competitors are also allowed to steal stars and give them to other players.

Executive producer Ryan Smith discussed bringing back the same cast members season after season

The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 gives MTV’s The Challenge fans a chance to geek out on the past. Many of the players in All Stars got their start years — or decades — ago. Executive producer Ryan Smith spoke to Rolling Stone about bringing old cast members back.

“Having cast members return leads to better storylines throughout,” Smith explained. “It becomes an actual TV show or a soap opera, in a sense. There are storylines that have run for years. But what also ends up happening is the cast knows how to play the games. Sometimes, you get a bunch of new people, and you see them get weeded out so fast because all the veterans are like, ‘You know what? You don’t need to get so hot so fast.’ And that’s just the evolution of a veteran. They know how to play the game because they have been doing it for so long.”

This article was originally reported by PinkRose on Vevmo and posted to Reddit.

The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.

