‘The Challenge’: Amber Borzotra Plans to Return ‘Soon’ After Giving Birth; Says He Has More ‘Fight’ in Her

The Challenge champ Amber Borzotra has competed in three straight seasons, winning the first, but won’t return for the next as she’s currently pregnant with her first child. However, the Big Brother alum plans to return “as soon as I can” as she still has more “fight” in her.

Amber Borzotra thinks Chauncey Palmer would ‘thrive’ in ‘The Challenge’ alone

In January 2022, following their exit from The Challenge: Ride or Dies, teammates and couple Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer revealed they were expecting their first child together.

A few weeks after the announcement, the Big Brother alum appeared on the Challenge Mania podcast, where she talked about her future in the game.

i want someone who looks at me the same way Amber looks at Chauncey ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/cbtvMaXwBC — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 19, 2023

When asked how she thought Chauncey would perform if he returned without her, Amber said she believes he would “thrive,” naming their baby as a reason for him to try his best to win the hefty prize fund.

Additionally, she noted her boyfriend enjoyed competing and previously stated that he didn’t have an as hard time as she usually does in the house.

Amber plans to return ‘as soon as I can’ after giving birth

While the Double Agents winner won’t return next season, she claimed she intended to return “as soon as I can.”

However, Amber also admitted she’s unsure how she’ll feel after the baby arrives, noting she already has difficulty leaving her cats to film.

Victory looks good on CT & Amber B ? #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/akJonHbFiT — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) April 22, 2021

Whenever the MTV alum does return, she thinks her status as a new mother might change her strategy and gameplay. Amber pointed out that she struggles in the game due to her inability to form connections in the house but wants to come back because she enjoys playing.

The Big Brother alum already pitched herself to join the cast of spinoff All Stars, hearing it’s a “crazy experience.” It’s unclear when Amber plans to compete again, but she promised her return, noting she still has “fight” in her despite a difficult past three seasons.

Amber is perceived as fake on ‘The Challenge’ but she doesn’t understand why

During her first season of The Challenge, Amber turned on ally Amber Martinez, and the newly formed Big Brother alliance seemingly refused to accept her. Even though the rookie went on to win, she didn’t gain any favor with castmates as she received the labels of untrustworthy and fake.

Amber hasn’t been able to shake it off for three seasons, upsetting her because she doesn’t understand it. For example, other castmates, including Devin Walker, have accused Amber of being manipulative and weaponizing her tears. In the Challenge Mania podcast, she became emotional when discussing her inability to form genuine connections in the game.

Amber B. isn't apologizing for how she played AND WON the game. #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/UUfSeNL6dR — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 6, 2021

According to Amber, she thinks castmates defend their refusal to work with her on gameplay but believes there’s something “deeper” to it.

Additionally, she admitted to feeling like an outcast and isolating herself in the house while noticing that other castmates can bond. The Double Agents got emotional when she talked about her desire to make friends in the game and feeling “misunderstood” and questioned why she hadn’t found her group after competing in three straight seasons. The Challenge is available to watch on MTV and Paramount+.