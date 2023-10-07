Season 39 of ‘The Challenge’ hasn’t even hit the airwaves yet, but former challengers are already sure some of their former co-stars have gotten the call for season 40.

Season 39 of The Challenge departed from the norm, focusing on participants still vying for their first win. The switch-up left fans wanting; some weren’t thrilled to see their favorites benched.

As we look ahead to the milestone 40th season, it appears MTV is listening to its audience. Reports are buzzing that the network is in talks with previous winners and fan favorites to make a grand comeback, seemingly eager to make amends for the Season 39 casting choices.

MTV is bringing back some fan favorites for season 40 of ‘The Challenge’

The Challenge’s 39th season is still on the airwaves, but talks for season 40 are already in full swing.

The current season, dubbed Battle For a New Champion, broke from tradition by spotlighting contestants who still need to snag a win in the series. The goal of this change was to crown new champs.

This decision has left many of the network’s legendary participants from the main roster. However, a few are slated to make comebacks in unique roles, showing up to challenge newcomers in elimination rounds.

The fan response to this new approach could have been more positive, with many expressing disappointment.

But looking ahead to season 40, MTV is keen on pleasing the fanbase. In fact, reports indicate they’ve already started conversations with past winners, aiming to reintegrate some of the series’ most iconic figures.

These previous winners of MTV’s reality competition have already been contacted about next season

Several CBS mainstays, such as Michele Fitzgerald, Jay Starrett, Paulie Calafiore, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and Josh Martinez, have become fixtures on The Challenge.

A recent podcast snippet from previous champ Zach Nichols suggests that his colleague Josh is likely lined up for Season 40.

Per Monsters and Critics, Zach humorously noted that you can usually identify who’s gearing up for a new season by their surge in fitness posts and dietary updates.

“They start posting a bunch of gym Instagram Stories, like, ‘Oh, just decided to do a 12-hour workout today. Just because you know, health,'” Zach said.

According to Zach, his close pals, like Fessy, are also in the loop for the upcoming season. Apparently, Fessy himself confirmed getting an invite.

Both Josh and Fessy are presently featured on The Challenge: USA 2.

While Zach didn’t go into details, he mentioned not receiving a call, which makes sense given his current situation. Zack and his wife, Jenna Compono, are expecting their third child.

Season 40 of ‘The Challenge’ could be the show’s final run

MTV has remained tight-lipped about what’s in store for The Challenge’s 40th season. The network has greenlit the show until that point, with no commitment beyond that.

Based on info from spoiler guru GamerVev, the upcoming season might feature a lineup of all past winners and finalists. No word yet on who these might be.

Given the uncertain future after season 40, numerous cast members have been led to believe that this could be the show’s final curtain call on MTV.

If the rumors hold water, viewers should gear up for an unforgettable 40th season of The Challenge. The network will probably pull out all the stops and bring in some of the show’s most memorable contestants to make it a season to remember.

That said, the series may continue on CBS, making a permanent move away from MTV.