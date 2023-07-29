'The Challenge' Season 39 spoilers suggest fans will see veteran players after all -- but they aren't part of the original cast.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 will be here before fans know it, and fans can’t wait to see who joins the cast next season. According to early rumors, the new theme focuses on players who have yet to take home a win. But The Challenge Season 39 spoilers note viewers will still see veteran players on their TV screens.

[Spoiler alert: MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead regarding the cast.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Veteran players join the cast as ‘mercenaries’

The Challenge Season 39 spoilers hinted early that MTV planned to focus on past players who’ve appeared on the show but never won. Rumors suggested fans should expect an all-rookie cast, which was met with early groans. While new players offer viewers fresh faces and perspectives, fans typically return to see their favorite players go head-to-head with other fan favorites in the house.

Long-time followers of The Challenge may be in luck, though. According to new spoilers, this season will feature veteran “mercenaries” to take on the newbie players. The first few eliminations during the season will happen between the rookies. But after the first elimination rounds, the veterans enter the game to eliminate the rookie players.

The male veterans allegedly joining the cast as mercenaries are Brad Fiorenza, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Devin Walker, and Jordan Wiseley.

The women veterans allegedly joining are Cara Maria Sorbello, Kaycee Clark, Kaz Crossley, Laurel Stucky, and Tori Deal.

There’s no early indication that the veterans join the newbies in the house to play the game alongside them. But the vets can take money from the newer players by winning eliminations. Spoilers suggest mercenaries who win their elimination take $15,000 of prize money from the total prize pot. The prize pot begins with $300,000 at the start of the season.

Unfortunately, fans hoping to see notable veteran players Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio or Wes Bergmann are out of luck. Devenanzio and Bergmann reportedly won’t show up in season 39. Early spoilers also noted MTV didn’t plan on bringing on any cast members who appeared in The Challenge: USA Season 2.

“As of now, they aren’t planning to use anyone that was on USA season 2,” PinkRose wrote on Vevmo. “That could change since some people are lowkey begging. Bananas and Wes have zero interest in doing this season even if they wanted to use them on this.”

The rest of the cast contains players who’ve never won

The Challenge Season 39 spoilers note fans might remember many of the newer cast members this season, but none of the players have ever won the show.

The women joining The Challenge Season 39 main cast include:

Berna Canbeldek (Survivor Turkey)

Colleen Schneider (The Mole Germany)

Jessica Brody (The Bachelor Australia and The Challenge Australia)

Melissa Reeves (Ex on the Beach UK)

Michelle Fitzgerald (Survivor)

Moriah Jadea (The Challenge: Ride or Dies)

Nurys Mateo (Are You The One?)

Olivia Kaiser (Love Island USA)

Ravyn Collier (The Challenge: Ride or Dies)

Sofia “Jujuy” Jimenez (The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: World Championship)

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley (Shipwrecked UK)

Zara Zoffany (The Royal World, The Challenge UK, and The Challenge: World Championship)

The men joining include:

Asaf Goren (Are You The One?)

Callum Izzard (Ibiza Weekender and The Challenge: UK)

Chauncey Palmer (The Challenge: Ride or Dies)

Ciarran Stott (The Bachelorette Australia and The Challenge Australia)

Corey Lay (12 Dates of Christmas)

Ed Eason (The Circle)

Emanuel Neagu (Survivor Romania)

Horacio Gutierrez (Exatlon: Estados Unidos Telemundo)

Hughie Maughan (Big Brother UK)

Kyland Young (Big Brother and The Challenge USA)

James “Lockie” Lock (The Only Way Is Essex and The Challenge UK)

Jay Starrett (Survivor)

