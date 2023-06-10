‘The Challenge’ Season 39 Spoilers: New Theme, Revealed

MTV’s remained mum on The Challenge Season 39, but fans are stoked to see what’s next for the flagship series. According to The Challenge Season 39 spoilers, the new theme is officially here and may disappoint fans. Here’s what to know about the new theme and what it likely means for season 40.

‘The Challenge: Rivals II’ cast members | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers for the new theme

Fans can’t wait to hear more about The Challenge Season 39. So far, spoilers for the season are minimal — but the theme has been leaked. The theme is allegedly “New Blood,” meaning every contestant competing during the season has competed in one or fewer other seasons. This also means that fans won’t see any of the typical all-star veterans.

Some fans look forward to the possibilities of this new theme. Some veteran players continue to compete season after season, and the rookie players typically get picked off one by one. This theme allows the newcomers to make a name for themselves without having to earn their place with a throwaway first season.

“Honestly, I hope this season is filled with randos,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “The current vets need to take breaks, and they have a huge pool to pull from with all of the rookies introduced since War of the Worlds.”

“Am I the only person who is MORE than OK with having no winners on a season?” another fan wrote. “We will get a brand new winner, maybe even multiple. The people who don’t win also tend to bring drama.”

With no winners in season 39, it seems likely that fans will see many winners return for season 40. Season 40 marks a momentous run for the flagship series, thus it makes sense that producers might want to save the winners for a huge upcoming season. Fans should expect to see big names like CT Tamburello, Tori Deal, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley, and Aneesa Ferreira.

T.J. Lavin will take over once more as the host

Fans might not recognize most of The Challenge Season 39 cast members associated with the new theme. But they’ll definitely know the host — T.J. Lavin. Lavin returns for another season of the flagship series, and he’s also associated with The Challenge: USA and The Challenge: All Stars.

“I just love it,” he told TV Insider why he continues hosting all of the shows. “It’s getting cooler and cooler and better and better every single year and every single time we come out. It’s amazing. So until that day comes where I’m like, ‘Eh, I’m over it,’ I’m just gonna keep on going, man. Keep on truckin’. I love it.”

There’s no doubt Lavin will love some of the grit and determination of the rookies in season 39. He had great commentary on Amber Borzotra winning her rookie season. “All season long, she was just OK,” Lavin told Muscle & Fitness. “She was a good challenger, but she was a beginner, and then all of a sudden, wow, she killed it. She didn’t hesitate on the eating, didn’t care about the running, she just kept going.”

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 will premiere before ‘The Challenge’ Season 39

MTV hasn’t given a release date for The Challenge Season 39 just yet. But The Challenge: USA Season 2 is nearly here. The new season begins Aug. 10, 2023.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 will air two nights a week until Aug. 31, 2023. The season will air on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET and Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Then, the series will scale back to once a week with the finale likely airing in late September 2023.

This story was first reported by Vevmo.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.