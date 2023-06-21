'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 cast includes Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio -- and rumors suggest fans will see him for at least one more year according to his contract.

MTV’s The Challenge fans love watching Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Bananas is a well-known competitor who’s known for dominating the competition, as he’s won seven times. While he’s allegedly not competing as a member of The Challenge Season 39 cast, rumors suggest he signed a three-year contract in 2022.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 and The Challenge: USA Season 2 cast spoilers ahead.]

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio allegedly signed a 3-year contract that keeps him affiliated with the series

The Challenge fans will reportedly continue to see Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio in some capacity. According to spoiler guru PinkRose, Bananas signed a three-year contract that keeps him affiliated with the show. The Challenge: USA Season 2 premieres on Aug. 10, 2023, which means the reality star will compete this coming season. It’s unclear if Bananas will compete in The Challenge: USA Season 3 or if he’ll head back to the flagship series after season 2.

“Last I heard he signed a three-season contract, USA 2 would be his third season in a row since signing it,” PinkRose shared on Vevmo. Bananas competed in The Challenge: Ride or Dies in 2022. Now, he’s reportedly a cast member in The Challenge: USA Season 2.

At first glance, Bananas wasn’t a fan of the CBS version of MTV’s The Challenge. “So the CBS version, I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t want to like it in the beginning right before I started watching it because I almost felt like — you get kind of like territorial,” he shared with TV Insider. “It’s like, this is our world, this is our space. And now you have all these people from other shows who’ve never been on The Challenge before kind of coming onto our turf with our host and our challenges and on a different network. I didn’t know how I was gonna feel about it.”

He allegedly won’t appear on ‘The Challenge’ Season 39

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Wes Bergmann | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

While fans can expect to see Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio appear in The Challenge: USA Season 2, spoilers suggest he won’t make an appearance in The Challenge Season 39. Early spoilers note the theme for season 39 will revolve around the new cast which is full of rookie players or contestants who’ve only competed in one other season. Fans hoping to see their favorite competitors might be disappointed with the news.

Additional spoilers regarding The Challenge Season 39 cast note Bananas and Wes Bergmann didn’t have any interest in joining the season. “As of now, they aren’t planning to use anyone that was on USA season 2,” PinkRose explained via Vevmo. “That could change since some people are lowkey begging. Bananas and Wes have zero interest in doing this season even if they wanted to use them on this.”

Fans are hopeful for an all-star season to celebrate The Challenge Season 40. An all-star season would very likely include Bananas in the cast.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio discussed quitting the show in the past

Fans wonder when Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio will finally call it quits on MTV’s The Challenge. In 2020, he hinted at retirement after winning his seventh season.

“The only reason I won this season is because I was able to come in and convince everyone for one more f***king season that maybe I’m not who they thought I was,” Devenanzio told Barstool Sports’ No Quitters Podcast. “Like they say, ‘The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing people he didn’t exist.’ I did that this season and I feel like I’m never going to be able to do that again. So, if I do come back, it’s like, at this point, I feel like I’m playing with house money, man. I’m going to come, I’m going to do what I got to do, but this was the one that I needed.”

With that said, fans know Bananas returned after his seventh win. So we’re sure there’s plenty left in the tank.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 premieres on Aug. 10, 2023, on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.