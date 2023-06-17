Fans keeping up with 'The Challenge' Season 39 spoilers aren't happy about this cast member allegedly getting a call from production. Here's who it is.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 is coming soon, and early spoilers suggest the cast won’t make fans happy. The upcoming cast allegedly contains mostly new players — and there’s one cast member that fans certainly aren’t excited about. Here’s who’s rumored to have received a call.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 cast spoilers ahead.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Kaycee Clark’s brother, Kenny Clark, allegedly received a call

According to The Challenge Season 39 spoilers from spoiler guru PinkRose, Kaycee Clark’s brother, Kenny Clark, received a call to join the cast. The new cast allegedly contains all new players or cast members who’ve only joined one or two prior seasons.

Fans generally don’t approve of Kenny. He first competed alongside Kaycee in The Challenge Season 38, Ride or Dies, but he didn’t make it far. Overall, fans weren’t impressed with Kenny’s gameplay — and they thought he was just as boring of a player as Kaycee. While Kaycee continues to prove she’s a major physical threat in the game, viewers have complained that she doesn’t create memorable TV moments.

“Bringing Kenny back would be such a slap in the face,” a fan wrote on Vevmo after PinkRose’s casting announcement.

“At this point, we are being Punk’d,” another fan wrote. “To say that’s a slap in the face of the fans is an understatement.”

“Y’all are smarter than to be shocked Kevin got an availability call,” yet another fan added. “There’s a great chance he’s on the cast ESPECIALLY if Nam drops.”

Kaycee Clark allegedly did not get a call for ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 cast

While Kenny Clark allegedly got a callback for The Challenge Season 39 cast, according to spoilers, Kaycee Clark didn’t. The new season won’t contain any well-known veteran players.

Spoiler gurus and fans alike believe budget cuts are the reason behind next season’s cast, as veteran players undoubtedly cost more to bring on the show. But other fans think MTV’s gearing up for a huge season 40, which means some of the vets likely want a break before that happens. Season 40 might be an all-veteran season, which fans would absolutely love.

Additionally, Kaycee and Nany González announced on Instagram Live that they’re taking a break from the show after season 38. “We’re taking a break from the show for a little bit,” Nany said. “Guys, I love you, but your girl — I’ve hit my max.”

“We need a break,” Kaycee agreed on Live.

Fans will have to wait and see if Kaycee and Nany return for season 40.

