‘The Challenge’ Season 39 Spoilers: Tori Deal Rumored to Have Wished to Be on New Season

Fans can’t wait for more details on MTV’s The Challenge Season 39. Season 38, Ride or Dies, brought a mix of veterans and newcomers to the mix, and fans were introduced to some of their new favorite cast members. The Challenge Season 39 spoilers note some vets, like Tori Deal, didn’t get asked to join this season. And rumors suggest she might’ve begged to compete.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead regarding the cast.]

‘The Challenge’ contestant Tori Deal | John Lamparski/WireImage

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Tori Deal is rumored to have asked to compete

MTV hasn’t released the official cast listing for the new season, but The Challenge Season 39 spoilers note the new cast consists of mostly rookie players. This means fan-favorite contestants, like Tori Deal, weren’t asked to return. This is most likely because MTV wants a huge season 40 with as many well-known players as possible to compete. Many contestants don’t end up competing in back-to-back seasons.

The Challenge spoiler guru PinkRose spilled tea on Vevmo about the new cast. “No, they were told they could do either but not both,” they told a fan regarding the cast for seasons 39 and 40. “But things can change, especially since someone really wants to do 39 and have been asking production about it.”

Another fan guessed who PinkRose referenced. “I’m sure Tori is one of the ones begging to be on when two weeks before USA 2 started filming, she was claiming she was going on a much-needed mental health break,” a fan guessed. “At this rate, she’s gonna end up snapping like Camila and I’m not gonna feel one bit sorry about it because she knew better.”

To that, PinkRose posted an emoji of a cup of tea. The spoiler guru didn’t confirm or deny the suggestion.

The new cast allegedly doesn’t contain any well-known veterans

According to The Challenge Season 39 spoilers, the new cast doesn’t contain any well-known veterans.

PinkRose posted that the alleged women cast members and alternates joining the season are:

Berna Canbeldek

Moriah Jadea

Ravyn Rochelle

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Melissa Reeves

Nurys Mateo

Olivia Kaiser

Esther Falana

Michele Fitzgerald

Zara Zoffany

Bettina Buchanan

Jujuy Jiménez

Colleen Schneider

Zahida Allen

The alleged male cast members and alternates:

Ed Eason

Emanuel Neagu

Nam Vo

Corey Lay

Kyland Young

Jay Starrett

Callum Izzard

Chauncey Palmer

Idris Virgo

Asaf Goren

Hughie Maughan

Horacio Gutierrez Jr.

Joss Mooney

Several of these cast members competed in season 38 as their rookie season, and none of them won.

