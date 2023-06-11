‘The Challenge’ Season 39 Likely Impacted by Extreme Budget Cuts

MTV hasn’t revealed much information regarding The Challenge Season 39. But spoilers suggest major budget cuts to the network could severely impact the season as a whole, including locations, housing, daily challenges, and the new cast. Here’s what The Challenge Season 39 spoiler gurus had to say about the budget constraints.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead regarding the new cast.]

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ cast members of the past | Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 may be severely impacted by network budget cuts

Budget cuts are no joke, and it looks like MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 might already be seeing the effects of a network-wide cut. Spoiler guru PinkRose posed to Vevmo about the cuts. According to PinkRose, Teen Mom experienced such severe budget cuts that the cast and crew didn’t even know if they’d be able to film a reunion episode. They believe the cuts may extend into the new season of The Challenge, which allegedly began filming at the beginning of June 2023.

“There has been a massive budget cut for Teen Mom,” PinkRose wrote. “To the point that there were doubts they were filming a reunion for the season they are filming right now.”

“I wouldn’t be shocked if The Challenge is getting one too,” they continued. “It would explain casting decisions this time around.”

PinkRose reported that the new cast consists of all brand-new or semi-new players, meaning none are big-name stars. The spoiler guru also reported that some stars, like Tori Deal, hoped to make it onto the season, but production said no.

“Last week Paramount basically fired almost their entire casting department over the cuts,” they continued.

The budget cuts already impacted MTV News and the Paramount Global staff. MTV News official shut down, and Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and Showtime, laid off 25% of their staff in May 2023.

The cuts could also impact the potentially huge season 40 cast

Not much is known about MTV’s The Challenge Season 40. But given the rumors surrounding The Challenge Season 39 official cast, it seems likely that the season 40 cast will contain all huge names to celebrate the major milestone. Fans should expect to see competitors like Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, CT Tamburello, Tori Deal, Aneesa Ferreira, and many others.

Unfortunately, if MTV is suffering with their budget now, a huge season 40 cast might not happen. It might rely on The Challenge Season 39 having strong viewership. And with no big names this next season, viewers may not tune in.

Hopefully, season 39 can pull in viewers so the season 40 cast can be full of beloved vets.

