‘The Challenge: USA’ is back for season 2 and so is Fessy Shafaat and his ego. But can he finally live up to his own hype and beat the GOAT Johnny Bananas?

The reality TV universe is abuzz again with the return of The Challenge: USA for its second season. And at the heart of this whirlwind? None other than Fessy Shafaat, whose antics have earned him the cheeky moniker “Messy Fessy.” A heated confrontation cost him dearly the last time around, but now he’s back, gunning for victory and hoping to settle old scores.

With a history of ruffled feathers and missed opportunities, will Fessy finally shine, or will he again be overshadowed by the indomitable Johnny Bananas again? Fortunately, spoilers for season 2 reveal precisely how things turned out for Fessy.

‘Messy’ Fessy Shafaat looks to claim his first win on ‘The Challenge’

In 2021, some drama unfolded on Spies, Lies, and Allies when Fessy, the ex-college football sensation, clashed with Josh Martinez. In a tipsy tangle, Fessy shoved Josh’s face, leading to his hasty exit and earning him the nickname “Messy Fessy.”

Fessy was back for season 38 ‘Ride or Dies’ where he and his partner Moriah were eliminated by none other than Johnny Bananas and his partner Nany Gonzalez.

Both low points for Fessy, especially since the Big Brother grad hasn’t clinched a win yet. The altercation jeopardized his future participation, but good news for Fessy fans – he’s back in the running!

Considering his past run-ins with Bananas, it’s clear who he’s got his eyes on in The Challenge: USA.

The second season showcases 18 CBS favorites from Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother, all vying for a cool $500k. And here’s the twist: while Season 1 only roped in CBS veterans, this time, six contestants from Real World and Are You the One? join the mix.

Spoilers reveal exactly what goes down in season 2 of ‘The Challenge: USA’

Season 2 of The Challenge: USA has thrown Fessy into the ring with some heavy hitters. The lineup of male contestants is star-studded, featuring folks like Chris Underwood from Survivor: Edge of Extinction, Cory Wharton from Real World: Ex-Plosion, Dusty Harris from The Amazing Race 33, and of course, Bananas from Real World: Key West, to name a few.

However, Fessy’s sights are set squarely on outperforming Bananas. So, does he manage to topple his rival in this season? Well, the buzz suggests otherwise.

Spoiler alert: Vevmo reveals that Fessy clinches the fourth position among the men, just trailing behind Bananas. Meanwhile, Cory Wharton secures second place, and the duo of Chris Underwood and Desi Williams celebrates their epic win.

Although Fessy wanted to top Bananas this season, he fell short of his goal at the very end. Again.

Fessy Shafaat is doing his best to finally live up to the hype

Clearly, Fessy wishes things had played out differently in season 37 of The Challenge. It stings a bit because it was the first time on The Challenge that he did not stride into the finale.

Rolling back to season 35, Fessy’s debut had folks talking. As previously reported by Cheat Sheet, Fessy once took credit for Bananas’ win that season, saying he pretty much “gave’ him the victory.

But he changed his tune after Bananas pressed him about it.

“Not ‘gave’ it to you,” Fessy clarified. “After the math problem, that show was like 30 or 40 minutes left. I didn’t know. I thought that show was gonna be all day.”

Being shown the door in season 37 wasn’t a cakewalk for Fessy, but he insists it’s been a growth curve. By his third stint, his peers started warming up to him, seeing him for who he is – and he’s pretty happy about that.

Fans can watch Fessy compete when season 2 of The Challenge: USA airs on August 10 on CBS.