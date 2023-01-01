‘The Challenge’: Da’Vonne Rogers Nearly Competed on ‘Ride or Dies’ With Josh Martinez

Big Brother alum Da’Vonne Rogers almost returned for her third season of The Challenge season 38, Ride or Dies, partnered alongside veteran Josh Martinez. However, neither competed in the current season.

Da’Vonne Rogers nearly competed in ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

Many fans expected The Challenge star Josh Martinez to return for his sixth season, Ride or Dies, as he has competed in the five previous seasons and reportedly flew out to the filming location with the cast.

However, he ended up not competing. Josh addressed his absence during a live episode of the Challenge Mania podcast. He admitted he intended to participate, but producers wanted him to team up with his sister. However, the Big Brother champ didn’t want to bring his sister to reality television as he’s dealt with a lot of online hate since debuting on the long-running competition show in 2019.

Da'Vonne's quips and confessionals are unmatched! ? pic.twitter.com/Mk1pFDevjW — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 15, 2020

Therefore, Josh claimed he informed the crew that he wouldn’t bring his sister a few weeks before filming began.

After reaching out to two-time winner Rachel Robinson, who declined as she now has a family, the veteran says he teamed up with Big Brother alum Da’Vonne Rogers before she decided against it as well. Josh explained he realized he was an alternate when he saw the bus leave with the rest of the cast, admitting it reduced him to tears. However, the reality TV star believes he needed the break and says he’s in a better headspace.

Da’Vonne said she had an ‘itch’ to compete on ‘The Challenge’ again

During an April 2022 interview with Pop Culture, Da’Vonne noted she would never compete in a fourth season of Big Brother. However, she admitted she might return for another season of The Challenge, despite previously denying availability calls, noting she’s “got a little itch.”

After rising to popularity from her appearances on Big Brother, Da’Vonne debuted on The Challenge for Final Reckoning in 2018, partnered with a former houseguest, Jozea Flores.

Da'Vonne is the MVP of The Killing Floor, hands down ? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/vjjd6s1XPw — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 9, 2019

Even though they became the first team eliminated, the pair won two redemption battles, earning their way back into the game twice before getting knocked out of the game completely.

She returned for War of the Worlds, partnered up with UK native Stephen Bear and had another decent performance, winning three elimination rounds. However, she was sent home shortly before the finals. Da’Vonne recently competed on her third Big Brother season and currently co-hosts MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

Josh Martinez addressed the incident with Ashley Mitchell

Also, during the Challenge Mania podcast, Josh addressed the situation with Ashley Mitchell that led to her disqualification from last season’s Spies, Lies, and Allies.

It’s unclear what she said during their verbal altercation, but Josh called it “personal” and thought his castmate shouldn’t have “gone that low.”

Josh has a rivalry with Wes but, Wes couldn't care less. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/FOyTAUlOe2 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 2, 2020

Even though he names it one of the toughest things he’s experienced while filming the competitive reality series, the Big Brother star said he wished the network aired her comments, considering it a missed opportunity as others have experienced something similar.

It appears Josh and Ashley are on good terms because he advocated for her return to the show due to her status as a recent winner and his belief that she’s a good addition to the series. However, Tori Deal disagreed, claiming that the two-time champ’s remarks even offended the production crew. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.