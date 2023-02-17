‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Johnny ‘Bananas’ Gives Excuse as to Why He May Never Win Again

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 has officially ended after the final three teams endured the 100-hour final. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio hoped to attain a win with Nany González by his side. Unfortunately, the duo came in second place to Tori Deal and Devin Walker, which wasn’t the ending they hoped for. And Johnny gave an excuse as to why he might never win another season.

How many seasons of ‘The Challenge’ did Johnny ‘Bananas’ win?

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has won seven seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. While he didn’t win The Challenge Season 38, he made it to second place with Nany González. At 40 years old, he’s made it known he has a lot of fight left in him. And he’s not going anywhere even after so many wins.

“I think a lot of people are not happy with the amount of success that I’ve had on the show and The Challenge breeds jealousy and envy,” he told Entertainment Tonight ahead of Ride or Dies, according to CBS8. “Listen, I’d be the same way if it were somebody else. If there was a guy who won seven times coming into this season, I probably wouldn’t want that person there either, because it’s like, ‘Spread the love a little bit, dude.'”

He added that returning to Ride or Dies “reignited” his “competitive flame.”

“So, for any haters out there who are hoping that you’d seen the last of me, be patient, because I have way more for you to be angry about,” he said.

The champion gave an excuse as to why he might never win another season again

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González made a great team, but Tori Deal and Devin Walker outdid them. Tori and Devin were a well-oiled machine in The Challenge Season 38. They stayed even and steadfast during the most challenging parts of the final. Johnny and Nany were often frazzled and not entirely in tune with each other.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnny noted it was tough to compete with Tori and Devin’s drive, as neither of them were Challenge champions. Because Johnny already won seven times, he couldn’t match their motivation.

“And listen, it’s not that I don’t want to win my eighth Challenge and pad my stat book and make a bunch of money, but for someone like me who has had the success that I’ve had and has won the amount of times that I have, it’s really difficult to match the intensity and the motivation and the drive and the fire competing against people who haven’t won yet and who are fighting for their first one,” he said.

Given Johnny’s reasoning, his drive to win in future seasons can’t match the hunger of the newer players. There are few players as seasoned as he is. If what he says is true, he’s at a disadvantage for all future seasons of the series.

Is Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio doomed in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ cast?

Given what Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio said about losing The Challenge Season 38, is he doomed for future seasons? He joined The Challenge: World Championship cast along with other notable favorites. His enemy-turned-best friend Wes Bergmann, Tori Deal, Jordan Wiseley, Amber Borzotra, and others also joined.

Johnny says he doesn’t have the same drive as the greener competitors. But we’re willing to bet he will put his all into future seasons. He knows the game better than most, and he’ll continue to use his social and physical gameplay to get to the top at all costs. It may look like Johnny’s playing it cool due to his many wins in the past, but there’s no way he’s letting his guard down in the next season. We wouldn’t be surprised to see him win again.

