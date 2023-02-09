‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Johnny ‘Bananas’ Isn’t Returning Next Season if It’s This 1 Theme

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 final is well underway, and many fans feel unsurprised to see Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González doing well. Johnny won The Challenge seven times, and many viewers expect to see him again after Ride or Dies. But the champ says he won’t return if the next season takes on one specific theme.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 final spoilers ahead.]

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio competed in ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 final with Nany González

The Challenge Season 38 final wouldn’t feel complete without Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Johnny and Nany González entered the competition late, and they managed to avoid most eliminations throughout the season. Ultimately, Johnny wanted to return to help Nany get her first win.

“[Winning] has eluded her for so long and I felt like her best shot at finally winning would be with me,” Johnny told HollywoodLife. “I couldn’t pick a better person to want to compete next to and support and help cross the finish line than her. She deserves it so much. That girl has put in so much time and effort over the years. It gave me a reason to want to compete and win other than my own selfish reasons.”

Johnny took a brief break before returning to compete on Ride or Dies. “I wanted to appreciate the show again and look forward to doing it, rather than just looking at it like a monotonous job,” he continued. “I wanted to step away and take some time to reestablish my love for the franchise.”

Is Johnny ‘Bananas’ coming back? He said he won’t return if there’s an ‘exes’ theme

With The Challenge Season 38 final almost over, where does Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio stand with the franchise now? Will he return?

While speaking to Olivia Kaiser on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, he said he won’t return if the next season takes on an “exes” theme. Olivia agreed.

“I just hope the next season’s not ‘exes’ because I have two exes that I do not want to do a show with and I don’t even know if I would do it,” Olivia said.

“Trust me, if that’s the theme, I will not be within 100 square miles of that place,” Johnny added.

The Challenge has had two seasons of Battle of the Exes so far. Suppose Johnny joined another season that takes on this theme. In that case, he could pair up with Nany, Morgan Willett, Melissa Reeves, Kayleigh Morris, Angela Babicz, Natalie Negrotti, Casey Cooper, or Trisha Cummings. He also dated Moriah Jadea during Ride or Dies.

Who wins ‘The Challenge’ Season 38?

Unfortunately for Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, he doesn’t take home an eighth win at the end of The Challenge Season 38 final. The Challenge spoilers posted to Reddit note Tori Deal and Devin Walker take home the win, though Johnny and Nany come in second place. Tori and Devin allegedly beat Johnny and Nany in a puzzle challenge at the end of the final.

As for Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira, they come in third place. Spoilers suggest they may lose to Johnny and Nany during a mid-final elimination.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

