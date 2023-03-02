‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Reunion: Aneesa Said She ‘Crumbled’ Under Jordan: ‘I Fell Apart Inside’

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 reunion returns with part 2, and fans will see more of Tori Deal, Jordan Wiseley, and Aneesa Ferreira. Fans who watched The Challenge Season 38 final know Aneesa and Jordan had their differences, resulting in chaos. After the first part of the reunion aired, Aneesa talked about her feelings toward Jordan. Here’s what she said.

Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley talked about ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 final

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira from ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 | MTV

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira made a great team in The Challenge Season 38 but didn’t win the final. While the duo managed to make it quite far, they had difficulties in their communication that led them astray. Aneesa had an injury during the final that Jordan grew impatient with, resulting in a lot of fighting between them.

“Day one was a lot,” Aneesa told Entertainment Weekly regarding the final. “I couldn’t push myself that much more, but I would’ve had to collapse before I quit. And that literally happened. Twice. But I mean, we did what we could, and looking back, I can’t change anything, so I’m not going to stress myself out picking the final apart.”

Jordan also commented on his frustrations. “I know she was in pain and I really, really, really knew we could win, and I was just so frustrated with, like, ‘Not an injury, not something else in our way,'” he added. “Obviously, I got frustrated there, and I wish I would’ve been a little bit softer with my teammate in that moment when she needed me to be soft.”

Aneesa Ferreira said she ‘crumbled’ under Jordan Wiseley during ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 reunion

Let's get into it!!!! Part one of #TheChallenge38 reunion starts right now on MTV ? pic.twitter.com/ugZJxy7XQ1 — MTV (@MTV) February 23, 2023

Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley talked about their loss in The Challenge Season 38 reunion part 1. Jordan told the rest of the cast and the fans that he’s “passionate,” which resulted in him pushing Aneesa. Aneesa spoke on MTV’s The Challenge Podcast about her experience with Jordan during the final and reunion.

“I crumbled beneath him and I cannot figure out — I mean, I know why. He just would speak to me and I would freeze like a deer in headlights,” Aneesa said. “I did not know what to do. And watching me year after year, nobody’s gonna talk to me like they’re crazy. And I fell apart inside. I didn’t know how to react, I didn’t know what to do. I was like, it’s better to just stay silent because it’s just gonna get worse. And that was really hard. That was a really hard thing to get through.”

Aneesa said that past trauma in her life is likely why she felt so triggered by Jordan during the season and reunion.

Jordan Wiseley said the season was ‘difficult’ for him ‘mentally’ due to Tori Deal

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira had a tough go at The Challenge Season 38 final. And it was made even harder for Jordan due to Tori Deal also competing during the season. Jordan and Tori were once engaged and hadn’t competed in the same season since they broke off their engagement.

“This season was just really, really difficult for me mentally, with all the Tori stuff,” Jordan told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m good with it, I lived it, I really don’t want to watch it.”

Tori said she and Jordan are in a good place after The Challenge: Ride or Dies, so it seems the fighting during the season didn’t permanently affect their relationship.

The Challenge Season 38 reunion airs Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

