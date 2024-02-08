MTV's 'The Challenge' Season 39 Episode 17 spoilers indicate more exciting eliminations are ahead. Who heads home next? Here's what to know.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 16 was among the most exciting yet. After failing to save Nurys Mateo from entering an elimination, Olivia Kaiser found herself in hot water. Now, Olivia and Nurys come face to face after Nurys returns from the elimination in episode 17. Who goes home next? Here are The Challenge Season 29 Episode 17 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead for episode 17.]

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 17?

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 17 spoilers are here, and fans are eager to see who heads home next after the previous two eliminations. The game officially entered a new phase that doesn’t involve veteran mercenaries. Instead, contestants are purged during daily challenges. And the eliminations involve three players competing against each other.

In episode 16, fans saw Ed Eason get purged out of the game. The elimination involved Horacio Gutiérrez Jr., Kyland Young, and Nurys Mateo going head-to-head with only one winner moving forward in the game. Nurys won, tearfully ending her showmance with Horacio.

So, who heads home next? According to spoilers from PinkRose, Michele Fitzgerald is the next contestant to get purged during the daily elimination. While Michele had a strong social game and was a contender for the final, she didn’t quite get there. As for the elimination challenge, Nurys, Olivia Kaiser, and James Lock compete for one spot. Nurys wins, sending Olivia and James home.

A clip from the episode shows Nurys Mateo reentering the house

A clip from The Challenge Season 39 Episode 17 posted to Reddit showed Nurys Mateo’s entrance into the house after sending Kyland Young and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. home. The remaining competitors were stunned and happy to see Nurys, as many of them wanted Kyland and Horacio out of the game before the final. However, Nurys didn’t greet them happily. Olivia Kaiser should’ve saved Nurys from heading into elimination in episode 16, but she didn’t.

“I don’t trust anybody in this house,” Nurys said. “I don’t care to be friends with anybody in this house. But, I’m just gonna have to keep my cool and not go off, because the new champ this season is gonna be me.”

Nurys explained to the rest of the cast that she eliminated Kyland and Horacio. “The only thing I want to do right now is just jump in her arms and give her the biggest hug and tell her how proud I am of her,” Olivia says. “But I also know that she doesn’t want to even hear me breathe.”

The daily challenge involves every player competing at once

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 17 will likely get more into Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser’s feud following the events in episode 16. But fans shouldn’t forget about the daily challenge that eliminates tough competitors. A clip posted to Reddit shows the daily challenge, called “Drum Roll,” involves the remaining competitors holding on to a rope above them and running on a rotating platform that stands above water.

The first five competitors to fall enter the loser’s bracket, and the five to hold on the longest enter the winner’s bracket. The first to fall in the loser’s bracket is eliminated, and the winner of the winner’s bracket wins the daily competition.

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

