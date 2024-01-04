Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser are not on good terms after 'The Challenge' Season 39. Here's what Nurys tweeted about Olivia.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 exposes cracks in alliances and friendships. Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser seemingly started the season as friends, but social media reveals their friendship is long over. So, what happened between Nurys and Olivia? Here’s what Nurys tweeted about Olivia and how Olivia responded.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead.]

Nurys Mateo calls out Olivia Kaiser on Twitter for what occurred in ‘The Challenge’ Season 39

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12 shows Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser’s relationship shifting due to Nurys’ blooming romance with Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. Olivia and Horacio were partners in season 38, Ride or Dies, and they made it as rookies to the final. Unfortunately, their friendship didn’t stand the test of time. While Horacio and Olivia are no longer close, Horacio finds comfort in Nurys in season 39.

It’s unclear exactly what made Nurys and Olivia completely end their friendship. But, given what Nurys tweeted, there’s no saving what they previously had. Nurys responded to Olivia “liking” negative tweets about her.

“Since you wanna like dumba** tweets that you very much know aren’t true, let me go ahead and expose you since MTV wanna save you with edits,” Nurys posted, according to a Reddit screenshot. “You’re a fake a** pathological liar, and the majority of the cast knows that.”

Nurys then accused Olivia of having oral sex with Emanuel Neagu in the first week of filming season 39. She claimed that Emanuel felt “embarrassed” by the encounter and spent the rest of the season avoiding sexual contact with Olivia. “You then made up a story saying Kyland professed his love to you when he NEVER did,” she continued.

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 contestant Nurys Mateo | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Olivia Kaiser responded to the negative tweets

The Challenge Season 39 cast member Olivia Kaiser responded to Nurys Mateo’s tweets. While Nurys had a lot of negative information to spread about Olivia, Olivia didn’t contest Nurys’ claims.

“Here’s the shovel, keep digging xoxo,” Olivia tweeted, according to Reddit.

She then added, “The friends you have are the friends you deserve. Period. Love you. The end.”

After that, she tweeted, “It’s not my fault you’re, like, in love with me or something.”

Fans watching The Challenge Season 39 have their opinions of Nurys and Olivia’s beef. “When Nurys was on the podcast a couple of weeks ago, she said that her and Olivia not being friends anymore had nothing to do with Horacio,” a fan wrote. “But I have a feeling that because Olivia and Horacio are close, she hates on Olivia. She’s one of those girls that gets jealous if her boyfriend talks to another girl.”

“I guess Nurys doesn’t realize that this just makes her look bad,” another fan wrote.

A sneak preview from episode 12 shows the 2 competitors arguing over Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.

A sneak peek from The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12 shows Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser speaking about Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. Olivia expresses disappointment to Nurys that she and Horacio are no longer close after what they went through as partners in season 38. Nurys tells Olivia she shouldn’t take Horacio’s feelings personally, resulting in tension between the women.

“It’s so disrespectful of a friend that we had this whole season together last year, went through so much together, and he didn’t even tell me that he was coming on this season,” Olivia told Nurys, according to a clip posted to Reddit. “And I think that’s so shady.”

“You’re making it seem like it was against you,” Nurys added. “It’s never been against you, ever. He literally, wholeheartedly, has your back 1000%.”

Olivia accuses Nurys of making excuses for Horacio and ends the conversation, warning Nurys to “use” her “brain.”

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

