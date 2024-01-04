MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 shows Nurys Mateo buddying up with Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. Nurys and Horacio sustained a relationship after the show ended, and this isn’t her first showmance in the spotlight. In The Challenge Season 38, Nurys and Jordan Wiseley became close despite Jordan’s recent breakup with Tori Deal. But Nurys and Jordan didn’t last long. Here’s what she said about the end of their brief romance.

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 contestant Nurys Mateo explained what happened with Jordan Wiseley

The Challenge Season 39 features Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr., though she and Jordan Wiseley became close the season before. Season 38 showcased Nurys and Jordan’s mutual attraction and the fallout between Jordan and Tori Deal. Unfortunately, Nurys and Jordan didn’t continue their relationship after filming. And they’re also no longer friends.

“Jordan and I were actually really good friends after season 38,” Nurys told The Official Challenge Podcast after filming season 39. “We hung out countless amount of times. Literally straight platonic, never hooking up. We did go out on a date, but I would say, at that point, it was more of a friendship, to be honest. When we got out of the house, me and him had a talk and decided, like, no, we are just friends.”

Nurys mentioned that she and Jordan sustained a friendship so pure that she was around him when he would kiss other women in the club. “I would be there with him, like, as he’d hook up with other girls,” she continued. “Straight platonic friendship. We’d go out to the clubs, and he’d be macking it with other girls. And I’d be like, Yeah, get it!”

Unfortunately, their friendship didn’t last. Nurys said that Jordan unfollowed her on Instagram a week before she left for season 39. “We are currently not friends, apparently. … So, yeah, right now, no friendship, no nothing,” she said.

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 contestant Nurys Mateo | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Who is Jordan Wiseley dating now?

While Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. appear to remain a couple after The Challenge Season 39, Jordan Wiseley also has a new woman. Nurys told The Official Challenge Podcast that Jordan blocked her on social media shortly after entering a new relationship. She didn’t mention who his new girlfriend is, though. But she said she understood and respected his decision to block her if it meant preserving his new relationship.

So, who is Jordan dating? He posted about his new girlfriend, a musician who goes by Diner, on Jan. 3, 2023.

According to Jordan, they met on Instagram. But before they spoke on social media, he saw a post that showed she’d be performing at a venue — and he knew he wanted to attend. “And she performed, and when she got off stage, she was making her way through the crowd and everything,” he said in an Instagram Q&A. “I went up and said something. However, she will tell you that my friends went up and told her that I had a crush on her, and I was there to see her, and all this stuff.”

Jordan and Diner look incredibly happy. We’re sure we’ll hear more about their romance in the future.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

