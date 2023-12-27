Where do Moriah Jadea and James Lock stand after filming 'The Challenge' Season 39? Here's what she said about their relationship.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 features Moriah Jadea cozying up to James Lock despite her existing relationship with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Johnny and Moriah have a history together since 2022, as they met on The Challenge and pursued a romance after filming together. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last. So, where do Moriah and James stand after filming season 39?

Are ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 couple Moriah Jadea and James Lock currently dating?

Much of The Challenge Season 39 drama stems from Moriah Jadea’s relationship with James Lock. Before entering the competition, Moriah was romantically connected to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. While the two weren’t officially an official couple, Moriah still felt an allegiance to Johnny as she embarked on a new season. But that stopped when she met James, a fellow competitor. James and Moriah fell hard and fast, and Moriah pursued the romance despite knowing she had Johnny at home.

Now that The Challenge Season 39 has finished filming, it’s clear that Moriah and Johnny are no longer dating. But what about Moriah and James? While they remain on good terms, Moriah told MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast that they’re not exclusive.

“Me and James, we literally talk almost every day,” Moriah shared. “We talk on the phone a few hours, we catch up. But, in reality, he lives in London. So far. Yes, he’ll come here and hang out, but, it’s really hard. You can’t make anything progress when you live so far. It’s just too long of a flight. But, do I really care for James and think he’s a great guy? Yeah. Me and him are good.”

The couple discussed whether they wanted to pursue a romance outside of the show

Moriah Jadea and James Lock stand by each other throughout The Challenge Season 39. While speaking to MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Moriah revealed that she and James discussed the possibility of taking their relationship outside of the show. However, the distance was too great a challenge to overcome.

“When you’re in the house, you know if things are gonna work or if they’re not gonna work. I knew they were not gonna work,” she admitted to the podcast. “And I feel like maybe he knew that too. But, listen, if we lived in the same state, he would be my fricking BFF. We would be hanging out all the time, doing everything. But distance really does take a toll on things. I think he’s kind of like me. I don’t need to be with anyone that bad. It’s too much effort for me, and I think it’s too much effort for him, too.”

James Lock spoke about his romance with Moriah Jadea

Moriah Jadea is opening up about her relationship with James Lock, which developed during The Challenge Season 39. And James also subtly spoke about Moriah. Before the season aired, he told The Sun he met a “love interest” on the show.

“I met someone on there,” James said. “I can’t say too much, but I always seem to meet someone and have a love interest.”

“She’s American,” he continued. “I’d loved my time on The Challenge — it’s sports-oriented, and it’s more me.”

When asked if he was in love, he remarked, “Love is a strong word — I don’t throw it around easily.” He also mentioned how difficult long-distance relationships can be to maintain.

“It’s hard at the minute. I’m going to go to the States very soon, and obviously, we’re still talking,” James added. “I’ll pick things up when I go back over there, but, at the minute, it’s difficult, because if you’re having a long-distance relationship, it’s always hard — having any relationship is hard. And we’re both in the same sort of industry, and it’s tough, but we’re still in contact, and we’ll both pick things back up when I’m over there.”

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.