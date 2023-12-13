'The Challenge' Season 39 star Moriah Jadea seemingly cheats on Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio, breaking off their romance. Here's who he flirted with afterward.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 shows Moriah Jadea in a tough romantic situation having to do with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Moriah and Johnny were dating at home when she met James Lock on the show. She started a showmance with James Lock, resulting in a breakup with Johnny. And Johnny reportedly got flirty with a contestant in House of Villains following the split with Moriah. Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead regarding Moriah Jadea.]

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio flirts with ‘The Bachelor’ contestant following romance with Moriah Jadea

The Challenge Season 39 cast member Moriah Jadea entered the competition dating Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Johnny isn’t competing this season, as the season focuses on competitors who’ve never become Challenge champions in the past. And while Moriah knows she has Johnny at home, she sustains a showmance with fellow competitor James Lock, fully knowing that this means her romance with Johnny is over.

Johnny and Moriah reportedly split after season 39 finished filming. So, is the Challenge champ dating anyone new? He reportedly gets flirty with The Bachelor‘s Corinne Olympios in House of Villains. A clip from the show that Corinne posted to her Instagram shows her and Johnny hanging out in a hot tub. “It’s turning me on,” she tells the cameras. “I’m having a really, really hard time paying attention.”

It’s unclear if Johnny and Corinne will give dating a shot after House of Villains concludes. And fans commented on Corinne’s Instagram about Moriah.

“Moriah, come get your man!” a fan wrote.

Moriah Jadea feels conflicted about the romance in ‘The Challenge’ Season 39

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 9 shows Moriah Jadea’s romance with James Lock heating up despite her existing relationship with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Moriah knows she needs to break off her romance with Johnny, especially as the cameras capture more of her James. But she doesn’t want to break his heart over the phone. A clip from the episode shows her talking it out with Olivia Kaiser.

“A lot of people are telling me to call Johnny and let him know right now,” Moriah explains, according to a Reddit clip. “But I don’t want to rip someone’s heart apart and then have to hang up the phone. I’m just waiting until after this final when I can just come clean and tell him that I’m sorry.”

Another clip from episode 9 shows the other competitors wary of Moriah’s actions. “Moriah, there are no repercussions for her actions,” Jay Starrett says.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio said dating cast members ‘is not a good look’

Moriah Jadea isn’t the first cast member that Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has dated — and it likely won’t be the last. While speaking to Us Weekly, The Challenge star spoke about how dating fellow contestants isn’t a “good look.”

“I think one of the issues with that is there’s just a lot of, again, similarly to guys I’ve had issues with, I’ve had to question relationships as well. It’s like, what is the actual intention here? Is this for show, is this for likes, is this for clout? Unfortunately, more often than not, that tends to be the case. It’s just not a good look, and it leads to way more headaches than I need.”

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

