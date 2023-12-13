Moriah Jadea has a showmance in 'The Challenge' Season 39, and she struggles with how to break up with Johnny 'Bananas' at home. Here's what she said.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 shows Moriah Jadea in a showmance with James Lock. Moriah and James continue to get closer as the season progresses, but Moriah’s been open about how she was dating veteran player Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio at home. Moriah took to Twitter to explain why she didn’t want to break up with Johnny in the house.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 Episode 9 spoilers ahead.]

Moriah Jadea explained why she didn’t break up with Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio on camera

The Challenge Season 39 is heating up with showmances, and Moriah Jadea is getting hot and heavy with fellow contestant James Lock. Moriah and James hit it off from the beginning even though she was dating Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio at home. While Moriah and Johnny didn’t appear to be exclusive in their relationship, she felt her relationship with James would hurt him if he knew about it.

Fans and fellow competitors pushed Moriah to call Johnny and break off their romance if she planned to continue her showmance with James. Moriah tweeted why she didn’t want to break up with Johnny on camera.

“If it was a normal time and not something that production would love to tape and air then I would have, but I didn’t want me telling him to be recorded when I already had done enough damage!” she tweeted to a fan who asked her why she didn’t call Johnny, according to Monsters & Critics. “But, at the end of the day, looking bad on it whatever now.”

In another tweet, she admits she made mistakes. “I never said I was right,” she wrote. “I said multiple times on camera that although I’m not in a relationship with him, it still is not OK and against my morals, and I wasn’t proud of it. I had admitted that so many times. Little did I know about a lot of things happening BEFORE I ever did anything.”

Moriah Jadea didn’t want Devin Walker to find out about her romance with James Lock

The Challenge Season 39 brought Devin Walker in as a mercenary. Devin is friends with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Moriah Jadea knew that Devin would tell Johnny about her romance with James Lock if he knew.

“So, someone on cast made a comment to Devin insinuating I was with James, and I was so upset because I wanted to talk to Johnny myself, and I knew if Devin found out, he would obviously tell Johnny before I got too,” she tweeted.

Devin made a comment about Moriah and James to the cameras. “I’ve never claimed to be Nostradamus, but I’m pretty sure Moriah’s banging that giant guy,” Devin commented.

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 Episode 9 shows her struggling with her decision not to tell ‘Bananas’

Moriah Jadea questions herself in The Challenge Season 39 Episode 9. A clip posted to Reddit shows Moriah confiding in Olivia Kaiser about her situation.

“A lot of people are telling me to call Johnny and let him know right now,” Moriah tells the cameras. “But I don’t want to rip someone’s heart apart and then have to hang up the phone. I’m just waiting until after this final when I can just come clean and tell him that I’m sorry.”

“Moriah, she’s kind of all over the place,” Olivia concludes.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

