MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 is underway, and fans are seeing how Moriah Jadea’s relationship with James Lock unfolds. Moriah met James on the show when she was still dating Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio at home. Despite her existing relationship with Johnny, she pursued the showmance. Now that Moriah and Johnny seemingly aren’t on good terms after the season, she publicly insinuated that Johnny stole her business idea.

The Challenge Season 39 contestant Moriah Jadea accused Johnny ‘Bananas’ of stealing her business idea

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio | MTV

Moriah Jadea and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio were in a relationship before she entered The Challenge Season 39. Unfortunately, their romance didn’t last. While many fans thought they were a good fit when they hit it off during season 38, it wasn’t meant to be. After their relationship ended, Moriah claimed there was “no bad blood” between them. But recently, she tweeted about Johnny taking her business idea.

Johnny sells apparel on his website, and he’s currently selling crop tops with phrases like, “No boyfriend no problem,” and, “Too rad to be sad.” According to Moriah, this was her idea first.

“I told a certain someone that I wanted to start my own crop top brand with little phrases like some of the shirts I wear saying, ‘I’m not like most girls, I’m worse,’ and, ‘No boyfriend, no problem,'” she tweeted, according to a Reddit screenshot. “And my family just sent me that a certain someone did exactly what I told.”

Fans on Reddit believe Moriah already deleted the tweet. And they think the idea is so generic that Johnny didn’t need to copy her to think of it himself.

She starts a relationship with James Lock in ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 while still dating Johnny ‘Bananas’

The Challenge Season 39 shows Moriah Jadea in deep with James Lock despite her existing relationship with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Johnny isn’t competing this season, leaving the door wide open for Moriah to pursue James. But she feels conflicted about it. She tells Olivia Kaiser that she wants to break up with Johnny, but she doesn’t want to break his heart over the phone.

“A lot of people are telling me to call Johnny and let him know right now,” Moriah explains during the season. “But I don’t want to rip someone’s heart apart and then have to hang up the phone. I’m just waiting until after this final when I can just come clean and tell him that I’m sorry.”

Olivia tells the cameras that Moriah is “kind of all over the place” with her romance, and she needs to get her priorities straight if she wants to win the game.

Moriah Jadea might still be dating James Lock post-show

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Moriah Jadea are no longer dating after The Challenge Season 39. While the couple had a good run, it’s clear that Moriah pursuing James Lock threw a wrench into their relationship.

It appears that James and Moriah might still be dating post-show. “I met someone on there. I can’t say too much, but I aways seem to meet someone, and have a love interest,” James told The Sun. “She’s American. I’d loved my time on The Challenge — it’s sports oriented, and it’s more me.”

The publication asked James if he was “in love,” and he said that “love is a strong word — I don’t throw it around easily.”

Fans will have to wait and see how the rest of the season fares for the love birds.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.