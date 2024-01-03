'The Challenge' Season 39 features Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.'s budding romance. Are they still dating after the show?

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 shows Nurys Mateo cozying up to Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. Nurys and Horacio maintain that they have a wonderful, close friendship — but fans could tell from the beginning of the season that they were likely to start a showmance. So, are Nurys and Horacio dating after the show? Here’s what to know.

Are Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. dating after ‘The Challenge’ Season 39?

Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. are happily dating after The Challenge Season 39. She confirmed their relationship status on Nov. 21, 2023.

“Since I’ve been getting a million DMs asking if we’re still together, yes we are, very much still happily in love,” Nurys posted to Instagram with a photo of her and Horacio. “He’s currently away filming @exatlonestadosunidos and absolutely dominating! Long distance sucks, but it’ll all be worth it in the end.”

Horacio has also posted photos with Nurys. He posted a series in September 2023 of the two of them.

Nurys spoke about her relationship on The Official Challenge Podcast, and she couldn’t be more excited about her blossoming romance. “I feel like a little girl. I feel like it’s my first crush ever. It’s insane,” she shared.

When asked why she fell in love with Horacio, Nurys said it’s all about his personality. “I’m his actual friend as well,” she added. “I just like the way that he carries himself. … I just naturally became super comfortable with him.”

Nurys Mateo said they began flirting on Instagram before season 39

Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.’s relationship appears to have just blossomed in The Challenge Season 39. But while speaking on The Official Challenge Podcast, Nurys revealed that she and Horacio sustained a long-standing Instagram flirtation leading up to the season.

“Me and him were very flirty on Instagram,” she admitted. “He’d reply back to my stories and send heart eyes. And we have a song that we would always be like, ‘Oh, it’s our song,’ because we danced to it last season. And so whenever that car would come on in the car, he’d send a video of himself singing it and send it to me. Little things like that would happen.”

Nurys then said that she told her roommates in the house that she had a crush on Horacio — and they told him. He gained enough courage to pursue her after they told him about her crush.

She and Olivia Kaiser are no longer friends

While Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. have a budding romance in The Challenge Season 39, Nurys and Olivia Kaiser are no longer friends. Nurys and Olivia had a feud on Twitter that involved Nurys calling Olivia a “pathological liar.”

“Since you wanna like dumba** tweets that you very much know aren’t true, let me go ahead and expose you since MTV wanna save you with edits,” Nurys posted, according to Reddit. “You’re a fake a** pathological liar, and the majority of the cast knows that.”

It’s unclear exactly what led to the end of their friendship. Nurys says Horacio didn’t cause the end of the friendship, but it likely had something to do with it, as The Challenge Season 39 shows tension due to the showmance.

