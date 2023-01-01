‘The Challenge’: Nurys Mateo Says She and Tori Deal Are on Good Terms

Rookie Nurys Mateo and three-time champ Jordan Wiseley had a fling in the Challenge house, upsetting his ex-fianceé Tori Deal. Even though it appeared as though Tori threw the newcomer into elimination out of spite, Nurys says the MTV stars are on good terms.

Rookie Nurys Mateo and three-time champ Jordan Wiseley got close during The Challenge: Ride or Dies, upsetting his ex-fianceé Tori Deal as she felt he sent mixed signals.

The season included a conversation between Tori and Nurys where the rookie apologized for stepping on the veteran’s toes. Following her elimination, the Are You the One? star appeared on the Challenge Mania podcast, where she reiterated her regret for how the situation affected Tori.

I spy a love triangle on the horizon ?



Watch as Tori, Jordan, and Nurys wrestle with their emotions when an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 airs tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/hH5vGbtPXc — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 6, 2022

However, she’s happy that it helped the veteran shut the door on her past relationship. Additionally, the rookie is grateful it led her to Jordan, as the two have since developed a strong friendship.

Regarding her current relationship with Tori, the MTV star explained the two are also on good terms. She claimed the two didn’t bump heads in the house and didn’t believe Tori voted her into elimination out of “spite,” even though the veteran admitted to it during her confessional. Instead, she said the MTV star was amicable about the situation and encouraged her to shoot her shot at Jordan.

Nurys rekindled romance with Johnny Middlebrooks

Following her elimination, Jordan hoped the two would continue something after the show, noting they lived in the same area.

She has since posted content with him on social media several times, including a video calling him her “crush.” However, the rookie has appeared to friend zone him as she recently reconnected with Johnny Middlebrooks at the reunion.

Nurys may be gone (for now) but she still has a chance to re-enter the game! ?



Find out who goes home this week tonight at 8p only on @mtv! ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/cV6BQGs7im — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 28, 2022

According to the newcomer, she moved on to Jordan after Johnny’s early elimination as she didn’t have any expectations due to their lack of defining things after leaving the show.

However, Nurys says the two hashed out their differences while in London, England, and extended the trip for a few days. Regardless of their chemistry, she notes the pair haven’t officially started dating. The rookie points to their age difference and his current lifestyle after moving to Los Angeles and getting into modeling as reasons.

Are Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley back together?

After a nearly four-year relationship, Jordan and Tori decided to call it quits. The pair haven’t talked in almost two years before reuniting in the Challenge house.

Although they had a conversation at the beginning promising to have each other’s backs, things fell apart when he began a fling with Nurys.

Tori & Jordan may no longer be together romantically, but they'll ALWAYS have love for each other. ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/ZvGYH4qfiq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 1, 2022

Additionally, he felt she used their relationship as leverage to vote her out, leading to him publicly calling her out, resulting in a heated exchange. As the show aired, fans noticed a picture Tori uploaded to her Instagram story in which she appears to be wearing her engagement ring.

Therefore, viewers began speculating the two might have gotten back together. However, Tori denounced the rumors. It seems Jordan, Tori, and Nurys are currently single. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.