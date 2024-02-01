MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 shows Moriah Jadea’s relationship with James Lock despite her previous romance with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Moriah struggles with her morals this season, as she wants to break up with Johnny while she pursues James, but she doesn’t want to do it on camera. And she subtly tweeted that she’s “sorry” for how she went about the situation.

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 competitor Moriah Jadea tweeted an apology to Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 shows Moriah Jadea’s internal battle. Before she joined the season, she was dating Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. But she fell for James Lock on the show and developed an undeniable connection. Unfortunately, the veteran mercenaries caught wind of Moriah’s actions, scolding her for leaving Bananas hanging at home.

Today, Moriah and Bananas aren’t on good terms. She said on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast that the two no longer speak, as Bananas has nothing nice to say to her. Moriah mentioned that she feels sorry for her conduct, though she doesn’t necessarily regret developing feelings for James. That said, she subtly tweeted an apology clearly directed at Bananas.

“I hate when I act out of anger/being upset because it’s not in my character and doesn’t make me proud,” she tweeted, according to a screenshot on Reddit. “Also, regardless of what anyone else has done, it isn’t an excuse for my actions. I truly am sorry to have hurt someone, even if I’m hurt too. I can’t help what is shown/not shown.”

Johnny ‘Bananas’ accused Moriah Jadea of using him for ‘clout’

The Challenge Season 39 will continue to show Moriah Jadea’s relationship with James Lock. And Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio wasn’t happy about his name getting thrown into the mix. He tweeted that Moriah used his name for a “storyline” and “clout.”

Wes Bergmann, Bananas’ enemy-turned-friend, tweeted about the situation first. “I’m a little confused because I thought the last committed relationship Bananas was in was two years ago,” Wes tweeted, according to Monsters & Critics. “And even in this episode, it’s alluded to that they’re not exclusive. So this whole storyline feels like a reach.”

Bananas responded, “Wait, Bergy, my name is being used on TV for a storyline and clout? In other news, the sun rose from the East this morning.”

She says she doesn’t need clout despite what anyone says

The Challenge Season 39 competitor Moriah Jadea says Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is entirely out of line with his comment regarding her wanting to use his name for clout. She spoke on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast to say that she doesn’t want or need clout, as she has no aspirations to be a reality TV influencer.

“I don’t need clout from anyone because reality TV is not my world,” Moriah said. “All I care about is being healthy, staying fit, having a good family. I don’t need the TV things. I’m not even a good influencer. … I’m freaking lazy.”

As for her and James Lock, they kept in touch after the show. However, they don’t want to commit to a relationship due to the distance. “Me and James, we literally talk almost every day,” she said on the podcast. “We talk on the phone for a few hours, we catch up. But, in reality, he lives in London. It’s so far. Yes, he’ll come here, and he’ll hang out, but it’s really hard. You can’t make anything progress when you live so far.”

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.