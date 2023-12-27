Are Moriah Jadea and Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio on good terms following 'The Challenge' Season 39? Here's what Moriah said.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 shows Moriah Jadea’s relationship with James Lock. Moriah and James connected early in the season, but she felt terrible about the romance, as she was still casually dating Challenge veteran Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. So, where do Moriah and Johnny stand now that The Challenge is finished filming? Here’s what she said.

Where do Moriah Jadea and Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio stand now?

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio from MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV

The Challenge Season 39 brings Moriah Jadea’s relationship with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio to the forefront. Johnny and Moriah met while filming The Challenge in 2022, and they pursued a romance after filming. Unfortunately, their romance didn’t last.

While they both maintain that they were never officially a couple, they certainly had feelings for each other. But Moriah deeply connected with James Lock while filming The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion. Moriah and James pursued a showmance before she could break off her relationship with Johnny.

So, where do Johnny and Moriah stand now? Moriah said on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast that she and Johnny do not speak to each other. While she hoped to maintain a friendship, that hasn’t happened since she returned from filming The Challenge and he returned from filming House of Villains.

“He hates me. He hates me,” she told the podcast. “I do feel bad. I feel bad as far as, like, I’m not hurt. Because I was already questioning because of personal things that have happened that I don’t want to share. I already had doubts about things, sometimes.”

As far as what Moriah would say to Johnny now, she said she’d like to apologize. “I really am sorry, and I wish I did it in a different way,” she said. “I liked James in the house, and I felt really guilty about that.”

Moriah Jadea says Johnny ‘Bananas’ speaks about her behind her back

While speaking on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Moriah Jadea revealed she still deeply cares for Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. But she knows that he speaks poorly about her behind her back.

“I still do care. Now, his ego is hurt. He’s hurt,” Moriah says. “And now, he’s doing things and acting out in a way. He’s talking about me. Although you don’t do it online, you still do it. People tell me. I hear all the things you say. And, regardless of any of that, I really hope that one day Johnny can just be my friend.”

Moriah also noted that Johnny tweeted about her to fellow Challenge competitor Wes Bergmann. She said that Johnny’s tweet insinuated that she was only with him romantically to gain clout.

“I don’t need clout from anyone because reality TV is not my world,” she said. “All I care about is being healthy, staying fit, having a good family. I don’t need the TV things. I’m not even a good influencer. … I’m freaking lazy.”

She still speaks to James Lock after ‘The Challenge’ Season 39

Fans watching The Challenge Season 39 see Moriah Jadea and James Lock developing their romance despite her Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio waiting for her back home. While Moriah and Johnny no longer speak, she still keeps up with James.

“Me and James, we literally talk almost every day,” she revealed. “We talk on the phone for a few hours, we catch up. But, in reality, he lives in London. It’s so far. Yes, he’ll come here, and he’ll hang out, but it’s really hard. You can’t make anything progress when you live so far.”

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

