MTV’s The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion is here, and we can’t wait to see who becomes the next Challenge champion. The cast includes players who’ve competed in the past but never won. And they’ll meet their match when the veteran mercenaries step in and try to take their money. So, who heads home first? Here are The Challenge Season 39 spoilers for the first elimination.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead regarding the first elimination.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home first?

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 spoilers from spoiler guru PinkRose are here, and it looks like a women’s elimination happened first. Jessica Brody from The Bachelor Australia and The Challenge Australia was reportedly sent home by Big T Fazakerley from Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands and past seasons of MTV’s The Challenge.

According to additional spoilers, Jessica became an early target along with Hughie Maughan, Sofia “Jujuy” Jimenez, and Ciarran Stott. These competitors allegedly didn’t make connections at the airport before entering the competition, which likely affected how they were perceived at the start of the competition.

As for Big T, she’s been an easy target in past seasons of The Challenge. While other cast members typically love hanging out with her, she’s never been deemed a strong physical or mental threat in the competition. Additional spoilers suggest that Big T beats another heavy hitter in the house later in the game, leaving the other competitors stunned by her win.

The season has a new format and several twists

As fans of MTV’s The Challenge, we can’t wait to see how The Challenge Season 39 shakes out — especially given the early spoilers. Of course, we look forward to our favorite veterans on the show every season. But this season allows us to get to know players who’ve never taken home the title of Challenge Champion. And, of course, we’ll still see veterans enter the competition as mercenaries.

Before the game begins, host T.J. Lavin explains how it all works. “This season will be divided into three levels,” Lavin explains in a clip. “The levels are Control, Chaos, and Conquest.” Control allows players to add more money to a collective bank as they all work on one team. Chaos allows players to protect that money. Finally, Conquest will enable players to earn more money.

Early trailers showed fans that they’ll get to see their favorite veterans. The veteran mercenaries enter the competition to take the core contestants’ money. If cast members lose challenges to the veteran mercenaries, they’re eliminated from the game.

The women veterans entering as mercenaries are Kaz Crossley, Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, Laurel Stucky, and Cara Marie Sorbello. The male veterans are Jordan Wiseley, Devin Walker, Darrell Taylor, Brad Fiorenza, and CT Tamburello.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

