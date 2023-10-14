Josh Martinez and Faysal Shafaat got into a fight for the second time on season 2 of ‘The Challenge: USA’ but unlike the first one, this one will not make the air.

In reality TV, trailers often serve as tantalizing appetizers, whetting the audience’s appetite for drama. This is especially true for fans of The Challenge: USA, who recently found themselves grappling with a letdown: a major fight between contestants Josh Martinez and Faysal Shafaat was teased but never aired.

The clash, hinted at in the show’s promotional material, sparked many theories and debates among viewers. It raises questions about the editorial choices of producers, especially when such moments could arguably enhance the season’s narrative arc.

A major fight between Josh Martinez and Faysal Shafaat got cut from season 2 of ‘The Challenge: USA’

Fans of The Challenge know all too well the frustration of having buzzworthy moments hinted at in trailers but snipped out of the final broadcast. It’s a common issue in reality TV, but it’s particularly annoying for fans who crave the full dramatic story.

Michele Fitzgerald, recently ousted from the show, dished out some behind-the-scenes details during a podcast appearance.

According to Stop Being Polite, she highlighted an altercation between Josh and Faysal that only had a fleeting appearance in the season’s promo video at around the 45-second mark.

Faysal’s rap lyrics mocked Josh, equating him to a “sour gummy” rather than the renowned artist Bad Bunny. This dig seemed to hit a nerve with Josh, leading to an intense escalation.

Chairs were hurled, tables overturned, and production staff had to physically restrain Josh. All this drama, and yet it was left out of the season entirely.

Theory why producers decided to cut the epic fight

The decision to cut the fight between Josh and Faysal has puzzled fans. Viewers were left scratching their heads, wondering what transpired and why the production team chose to keep this moment out of the final cut.

One plausible explanation for the unaired footage is that the skirmish between Faysal and Josh was dramatic enough for a preview clip. However, it didn’t significantly impact the overall direction of the season.

It’s no secret that the series is veering toward more competition and less melodrama, especially after the move to CBS.

Another angle worth considering is that the producers might be trying to shield Faysal and Josh.

Let’s not forget Faysal was expelled from Spies, Lies, and Allies after another clash with Josh, a situation that was reportedly sanitized before airing.

Alert fans might notice the similarity between the two clashes, even though one led to an exit and the other didn’t.

Fans think they know why the fight got cut season 2 of ‘The Challenge: USA’

Various factors could have influenced the producers’ choice to exclude the altercation between Josh and Faysal from The Challenge: USA.

The omission sparked a lot of chatter among viewers on social platforms. Many weighed in on the subject in an interactive discussion on X (once known as Twitter).

One viewer suggested that the show’s CBS network might be behind the cut.

“They did it cause its on CBS,” one fan noted.

Another floating theory was that the dramatic moment was only featured in the promotional material to attract more eyeballs.

When it came to the actual fight, fans seemed divided; some were Team Josh, while others backed Faysal.

Observers also highlighted the paradoxical friendship between Josh and Faysal, who frequently clash yet maintain a close relationship off-screen.

While the true reason may remain a mystery, should these two appear together in future seasons, expect fireworks.

The finale of season 2 of The Challenge: USA airs Thursday on CBS.