CBS's 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 is here with a fierce new cast and a brand new twist. Here's how to catch the premiere.

MTV’s The Challenge fans can’t wait to see another season of the CBS spinoff, The Challenge: USA. The spinoff series takes players from MTV and CBS and pits them against each other for a grand prize of $500,000. So, how can fans catch the first episode of the series? Here’s the date and time of The Challenge: USA Season 2 premiere, plus how to watch.

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 premiere date and time

The Challenge: USA Season 2 premiere is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see what happens when 18 CBS veterans and six MTV players go head to head for the big prize money.

The first episode airs on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. But the premiere doesn’t end there. Part two of the premiere airs on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

The first episode airing on Thursday, Aug. 10, will introduce the all-new cast to viewers. Fans will also see host T.J. Lavin reprise his role. The season takes place in Croatia and filmed over six to seven weeks.

“The Challenge: USA is back for season 2 is back in Croatia,” Lavin says in a voiceover in the CBS trailer. The trailer then shows the cast of 24 players cheering before the games begin. “We have fan-favorites from Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Survivor.“

“This season, the competition’s stakes will be even higher,” Lavin continued. “The best icons from MTV’s The Challenge will make their entrance, and competitors will be shocked when some of those players enter the game.”

How to watch ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 premiere

So, how can fans watch The Challenge: USA Season 2 premiere?

Viewers with cable access can watch the new season via CBS. Those with a Paramount+ subscription have two options. Fans with the Showtime add-on for Paramount+ ($11.99 monthly) can watch episodes live, but fans with the Paramount+ subscription that’s just $5.99 per month will have to wait a day to stream new episodes.

FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV are additional streaming services that fans can utilize to watch CBS TV shows. FuboTV starts at $69.99 monthly but has a seven-day free trial for new members. Hulu + Live TV starts at the same price. YouTube TV costs $72.99 monthly and offers a 14-day free trial for new members.

The cast is stacked with veteran players from CBS and MTV

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 has a stacked cast, and it certainly won’t be easy for any of the 24 players to win. As stated before, fans will see veteran players from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and MTV’s The Challenge compete for the money and the glory of the win. This is how the cast breaks down:

MTV’s The Challenge:

Wes Bergmann

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Tori Deal

Amanda Garcia

Jonna Mannion

Cory Wharton



Survivor:

Michaela Bradshaw

Cassidy Clark

Michele Fitzgerald

Chanelle Howell

Sebastian Noel

Chris Underwood

Desi Williams

The Amazing Race:

Luis Colón

Dusty Harris

Big Brother:



Paulie Calafiore

Tyler Crispen

Ameerah Jones

Alyssa Lopez

Josh Martinez

Tiffany Mitchell

Faysal Shafaat

Alyssa Snider

Monte Taylor

Some players immediately threatened the others, which fans will see. The Challenge legend Wes Bergmann spoke to Entertainment Weekly about him and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio — another legend — entering this game.

“Bananas and I stand out like sore thumbs, and on MTV, they come after us for clout, which I consider to be the wrong reasons to come after us. But I went into this knowing that people were going to come after us for the right reasons, and for the most part, they were: We’re threats. They should be coming after us, but what they’re going to learn real quickly is the same reason they’re coming after us is the same reason why we’re so hard to get rid of.”

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.

