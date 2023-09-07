'The Challenge: USA' Season spoilers are here regarding week 5 episode 8. Here's who heads home next and who's suddenly aligning with who.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 is in full swing, and the three teams that started the competition have officially disbanded. Last week, Michaela Bradshaw showed the rest of the competitors that they shouldn’t mess with her, as she’s a force when competing in challenges. So, who heads home in The Challenge: USA Season 2 Week 5, Episode 8, according to spoilers?

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers ahead regarding week 5.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Week 5 spoilers: Who goes home next?

The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers are here for week 5 episode 8. Spoilers suggest Big Brother alumnus Tyler Crispen takes out Monte Taylor, another Big Brother player.

Episode 7 showed trouble for Tyler. Last week, he was on the Green Team with Chris Underwood, Michaela Bradshaw, Monte Taylor, Tyler Crispen, and Alyssa Snider. Josh Martinez hatched a plan to nominate Tyler, though he wanted one of the women in the competition to head home. Regardless, throwing Tyler’s name up for nomination didn’t bode well for him, as it made it possible for him to compete in an elimination.

Thankfully for Tyler, it was a women’s elimination week. Michaela Bradshaw was nominated for the elimination, and she defeated Tiffany Mitchell.

Given the spoilers, it seems the contestants go after Tyler in earnest in episode 8. He competes against Monte and wins. And now that the teams have disbanded and the contestants play as individuals, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with the alliances moving forward.

Tyler and Alyssa also began a showmance in episode 7, so fans are eager to see what happens between the love birds in future episodes.

A sneak peek for episode 8 shows Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Michaela Bradshaw connecting

The Challenge: USA Season 2 Week 5 spoilers note Tyler Crispen and Monte Taylor are the targets. And while this occurs, new alliances start forming in the house. A clip from the episode shows Michaela Bradshaw and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio talking about their positions in the game and potentially working together.

The scene posted to Reddit shows Bananas approaching Michaela about a potential alliance while they both work out in the gym. “I hope Michaela isn’t too pissed at me for being one of the members on Blue to send her in, but teams are yesterday’s news, and I tend to use my knowledge of prior seasons, my experience that I have like currency to get people on my side. To me, Michaela is a very dangerous person to have working against you,” Bananas tells production.

Michaela tells Bananas she sees the value of working alongside strong men and women. And she qualifies Bananas as a strong man.

“I always take it with a grain of salt when people come after a potential attack and apologize, but the reality is, having Bananas on my side is an amazing thing for me in this game,” she tells the cameras. ” … Bananas sharing that he wants to work with me, I’m open to it.”

This story was originally reported by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

