'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 is here, and spoilers suggest the elimination format is unlike anything fans have seen before.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 is here, and fans can’t wait to see the CBS and MTV veterans go head-to-head for $500,000. Eighteen CBS players from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race and six players from MTV’s The Challenge enter one house and compete against each other. According to The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers, players must prepare for a game-changing twist affecting elimination.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers ahead regarding the new elimination twist.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 features a new elimination twist, according to spoilers

A new twist is about to turn eliminations upside down, according to The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers. The format for the season is unlike anything fans have seen yet.

Host T.J. Lavin explains that the 24 players entering the house will divide into three teams — a blue team, a red team, and a green team. These teams go against each other in daily eliminations. The team who wins the daily challenge nominates one man and one woman for elimination, while the rest of the cast also individually (and anonymously) votes for one man and one woman.

The votes written by the losing teams go into a lottery/raffle. Lavin then picks a name from the lottery, and that person’s name — whether it’s a man or a woman — is the one to go into elimination. If Lavin pulls a man’s name, that man goes against the male player nominated by the winning team. If Lavin pulls a woman’s name, that woman goes against the female player nominated by the winning team.

“That’s how we can get multiple eliminations of the same gender in a row,” spoiler guru PinkRose posted to Vevmo.

The elimination winner can then choose to head back to their original team or switch places with someone from another team.

Here’s how the cast breaks down into 3 teams

The Challenge: USA Season 2 cast breaks down into three teams, according to spoilers.

Blue Team:

Alyssa Lopez (Big Brother)

Alyssa Snider (Big Brother)

Cassidy Clark (Survivor)

Tori Deal (The Challenge)

Chris Underwood (Survivor)

Cory Wharton (The Challenge)

Faysal Shafaat (Big Brother)

Sebastian Noel (Survivor)



Red Team:

Chanelle Howell (Survivor)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

Jonna Mannion (The Challenge)

Dusty Harris (The Amazing Race)

Michele Fitzgerald (Survivor)

Josh Martinez (Big Brother)

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

Paulie Calafiore (Big Brother)



Green Team:



Amanda Garcia (The Challenge)

Luis Colón (The Amazing Race)

Ameerah Jones (Big Brother)

Desi Williams (Survivor)

Monte Taylor (Big Brother)

Tyler Crispen (Big Brother)

Michaela Bradshaw (Survivor)

Wes Bergmann (The Challenge)

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.

