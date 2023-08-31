'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 spoilers for week 4 are here, and at least one more contestant heads home. Here's who's next.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 Week 4 is already here, and viewers have seen how the new elimination twist has shaken up the house. Several cast members have already gone home; at least one more contestant heads home in week 4. So, who faces elimination? Here are The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers ahead regarding week 4.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Week 4 spoilers: Who goes home?

According to The Challenge: USA Season 2 Week 4 spoilers, Tiffany Mitchell and Michaela Bradshaw face off in elimination. Michaela sends Tiffany home.

Michaela started the game on the green team, and Tiffany started on the red team. With this in mind, the blue team wins the daily challenge in week 4, episode 7. An exclusive clip from the episode shows tension between Michaela and Wes Bergmann in the house. Before Wes won his elimination during week 3, he and Michaela were on the green team. But after Wes’s win, he switched places with Chris Underwood, putting himself on the blue team.

The clip posted to Reddit shows Michaela asking Wes if he plans on staying in “the dungeon” after his win. “The dungeon” is Josh Martinez and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s room.

“Michaela, what did I do to deserve the way that you treat me? That’s what I’m asking. And I’m asking nicely. I’m serious,” Wes asks her.

“I don’t treat you badly at all,” Michaela tells Wes.

“I cannot put my finger on what is up with Michaela,” Wes tells the camera. “Now, granted, I did just anonymously cast a vote in her direction, but she doesn’t know that. Michaela has it all. She’s smart, she’s strong. But, she’s so anti-Challenger, which makes Michaela a huge threat.”

“Wes jumps ship,” Michaela says of Wes switching from the green team to the blue team after his win. “At this point, I don’t trust anyone. I’m not going to make the mistake that I’ve made in every other game, which is assuming that a friend today is a friend tomorrow.”

If a second elimination happens in week 4, spoilers note two men compete. Monte Taylor and Tyler Crispen, two Big Brother alums, go head to head. Tyler eliminates Monte.

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 Week 4 | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

Dusty Harris thought he beat Wes Bergmann in week 3

Michaela Bradshaw doesn’t stay on the house’s good side, as evidenced by The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers. And considering she comes back into the house after the week 4 elimination, this could put a target on Wes Bergmann’s back. Wes defeated Dusty Harris in week 3, but the elimination was ultra-close. It was so close that Dusty thought he bested Wes.

“When you look at what happens with Bananas running down hugging Wes goodbye, everyone felt like I did enough [to win], but I just didn’t,” Dusty told Entertainment Weekly. “I was completely and utterly dumbfounded, to be honest with you. At first, I was speechless, but when I heard 37 seconds I was like, ‘Man, I thought it was more than that.’ Then TJ announced that Wes pulled it off. He beat the curse of a knot-tying elimination. He got it done and knocked me out. I’m humbled.”

Can Wes continue his winning streak? Fans will have to wait and see.

This story was originally reported by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

