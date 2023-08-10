'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 spoilers are here regarding who heads home first. Here's the first contestant eliminated.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 is here, and fans can’t wait to see who heads home in the first week. The premiere airs on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, with the next episode airing on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. So, who heads home first? Here’s what to know about the first of The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers ahead regarding episode 1.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 spoilers: Who goes home 1st?

The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers are here for episode 1, “The Riskiest Season Yet.” According to the synopsis: “The 18 reality titans from Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race are shocked to learn that they are competing amongst six legendary veterans from MTV’s The Challenge; a new twist puts multiple players at risk at the first elimination.”

The season begins with all 24 players on three teams — the Blue Team, Red Team, and the Green Team. The breakdown is as follows:

Blue Team:

Alyssa Lopez (Big Brother)

Alyssa Snider (Big Brother)

Cassidy Clark (Survivor)

Tori Deal (The Challenge)

Chris Underwood (Survivor)

Cory Wharton (The Challenge)

Faysal Shafaat (Big Brother)

Sebastian Noel (Survivor)

Red Team:

Chanelle Howell (Survivor)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

Jonna Mannion (The Challenge)

Dusty Harris (The Amazing Race)

Michele Fitzgerald (Survivor)

Josh Martinez (Big Brother)

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

Paulie Calafiore (Big Brother)



Green Team:



Amanda Garcia (The Challenge)

Luis Colón (The Amazing Race)

Ameerah Jones (Big Brother)

Desi Williams (Survivor)

Monte Taylor (Big Brother)

Tyler Crispen (Big Brother)

Michaela Bradshaw (Survivor)

Wes Bergmann (The Challenge)

Spoilers from PinkRose on Vevmo note the first elimination is between Michele Fitzgerald and Ameerah Jones. The Blue Team likely won the daily challenge, and they threw in Luis Colón as their male vote and Ameerah as their woman vote. “And then Michele is chosen by the lottery, making the matchup Ameerah vs. Michele,” PinkRose wrote.

Ultimately, Michele wins, sending Ameerah home first. They engage in an elimination round involving water and strategic gameplay.

Given the format this season, fans can expect an uneven number of men and women heading into eliminations. While Ameerah heads home first, the second elimination may also involve another woman heading home, given the lottery system.

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 schedule shifts after 3 weeks

The first two weeks of The Challenge: USA Season 2 schedule note that the show airs on Thursdays and Sundays. Part one of the premiere airs on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, and part two on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. The series will then air new episodes only on Thursdays starting Aug. 31, 2023.

With this in mind, fans will have to wait and see when the eliminations occur. The premiere episode might introduce viewers to the cast and show the first daily challenge, while the second episode may show the first elimination. It remains unclear if fans will see two eliminations per week with two episodes airing weekly or just one.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.

