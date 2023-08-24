'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 Week 3 spoilers are here. Who heads home next? Here's what to know about the cast members on the chopping block.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 Week 3 spoilers are here after a dicey double elimination in week 2. So far, more women than men have faced elimination due to the new twist this season. So, who heads home next? Here’s what to know about what goes down in week 3.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 Week 3 spoilers prove the competition heats up. Alyssa Lopez reportedly heads home first this week, and if there’s a second elimination in week 3, then Dusty Harris goes next.

Host T.J. Lavin explained how eliminations work this season, and it’s different than the competitors expected. The team that wins the daily challenge nominates one man and one woman to head into elimination from a losing team, and the rest of the cast votes for who they want to see head home. Lavin then puts the cast votes into a raffle and draws. The name he chooses faces off in an elimination with either the male or female contestant chosen by the winning team.

The first week, fans saw two women head home. Ameerah Jones was eliminated after competing against Michele Fitzgerald. Tori Deal also sent Jonna Mannion home.

The second week, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio sent Paulie Calafiore packing, and a double elimination sent Amanda Garcia and Luis Colón home after they competed against Desi Williams and Chris Underwood.

As for week 3, spoilers note Alyssa faces off against Cassidy Clark in a physical elimination. Cassidy beats her, making Alyssa the sixth player eliminated.

If another elimination happens in week 3, it’s between Dusty and Wes Bergmann. Wes sends Dusty home in a timed elimination.

A clip from week 3 shows Cassidy Clark’s paranoia

The Challenge: USA Season 2 Week 3 spoilers show Cassidy Clark’s on the chopping block. While she comes out on top when competing against Alyssa Lopez, she knows the house is taking steps against her before the elimination vote. In week 2, she received votes from the green team, which put her on edge in week 3.

A clip from week 3 shows Cassidy’s growing paranoia within the house, especially regarding Wes Bergmann. “As the wheels are turning and I’m trying to figure out who voted for me, I’m starting to Wes puppetting from the shadows, and it’s making me nervous,” she said in a clip posted to Twitter. “He has played it like he’s a prisoner on his team; he has no power. I’m starting to get a little suspicious of that play.”

While talking to his team, Wes discussed how his relationship with Cassidy is now compromised after he votes against her. “It’s bad enough that they convinced me to vote for someone that I might not have voted for,” Wes said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Cassidy and Wes can repair their relationship and work together moving forward.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.

