CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 Episode 3 further illuminates the alliances and feuds formed in the first two episodes. Two competitors left the competition in episode 2, and the new elimination twist means the game doesn’t have alternating men’s and women’s elimination weeks. So, who heads home next? Here are The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers for week 2.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers ahead regarding week 2.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 spoilers: Who heads home in week 2?

The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers are here for week 2, and fans can anticipate seeing at least one more competitor head home. According to spoilers, Paulie Calafiore and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio face off in the first male elimination this season. Bananas wins, sending Paulie home.

Paulie and Bananas had a rivalry that spanned years. According to spoiler guru PinkRose on Vevmo, Paulie was pushing to head into elimination against Bananas. “Paulie was pushing hard for the elimination matchup against Bananas,” PinkRose noted.

This elimination comes after Jonna Mannion and Ameerah Jones went home in week 1, episode 2. It’s unclear if the second week of The Challenge: USA Season 2 will also have two eliminations.

A preview for episode 3, airing on Aug. 17, 2023, shows the daily challenge — and it’s clear that the Red Team doesn’t win, as both Bananas and Paulie belong on that team. The preview shows the Red Team diving into the water and retrieving flags from buoys to bring to a boat. There’s also a puzzle element. The flags must be placed in the order listed on an answer key at the bottom of the boat.

These 2 competitors also might head home this week

The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers note Paulie Calafiore is the next eliminated competitor. But the first week surprised fans with a double elimination. After Paulie, there’s potentially a double or team elimination. Desi Williams and Chris Underwood reportedly sent Amanda Garcia and Luis Colón home in a pole wrestle elimination. This could happen in episode 4, which airs on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

After episode 4 on Aug. 20, The Challenge: USA Season 2 only airs for one more Sunday. Episode 6 airs on Sunday, Aug. 27. Then, the show switches to Thursdays only, and fans can anticipate seeing the daily challenge and elimination challenge in one episode from that episode forward.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 airs on Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.

